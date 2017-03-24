Nioh – Update 1.06
Ein neues Update wurde vom Entwicklerstudio Koei Tecmo für „Nioh“ veröffentlicht, das wohl auch in Kürze bei uns erhältlich sein sollte.
Das Update 1.06 fügt Nioh 10 neue Nebenmissionen hinzu, die ihr in verschiedenen Punkten im Spiel freischalten könnt.
Die Namen der Missionen lauten wie folgt:
- Sword sister’s youngest Brother [Dojo Mission]
- Transfer
- Two shadows [This is Hanzo and Okatsu Double boss]
- Iga Stream
- Amusement’s Entertainment
- The Rest of the Darkness
- pandemonium
- Wandering and Falling
- Lonely SwordCollection of Crumbs
Damit ihr die Missionen spielen könnt müsst ihr zuerst die Vorgängermission absolvieren und den Boss töten.
Desweiteren werden weitere Korrekturen am Spiel vorgenommen, die in einem Changelog zusammengefasst sind.
Additions
- Added New Sub Missions – To play the new missions, you need to have reached the final part of the game. These new missions do not affect the Trophy requirements for Samurai of Legend.
- Added New Titles – Obtainable in additional missions
- Added New Smithing Texts – Obtainable in additional missions
Adjustments and Improvements
- Pressing the Options button in the status menu will now pause the game (unable to use during multiplayer mode and summoning visitors)
- Raised the limit for the number of smithing materials that can be carried to 9999
- Can now skip through items using the left and right keys in the equipment screen
Added the Following Settings to Basic Game Settings in the System Menu:
- Enabled on/off function for Reset Camera When Pressing Lock-On Without a Target
- Enabled on/off function for Display Item Level (Not Multiplier) in Equipment List
- Rarity Color Patterns allows you to change the text color for each rarity.
