Nioh – Update 1.06

Additions

Added New Sub Missions – To play the new missions, you need to have reached the final part of the game. These new missions do not affect the Trophy requirements for Samurai of Legend.

– Obtainable in additional missions Added New Smithing Texts – Obtainable in additional missions

Adjustments and Improvements

Pressing the Options button in the status menu will now pause the game (unable to use during multiplayer mode and summoning visitors)

Raised the limit for the number of smithing materials that can be carried to 9999

Can now skip through items using the left and right keys in the equipment screen

Added the Following Settings to Basic Game Settings in the System Menu: