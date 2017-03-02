Nintendo Switch – Die Downloads der Woche
Ab sofort gibt es jeden Donnerstag die Nintendo Switch Downloads der Woche. Zum Launch der Konsole dürft ihr euch über folgende Titel im Nintendo eShop freuen:
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild – 69,99 €
1-2 Switch – 49,99 €
Snipperclips Cut it Out – 10,99 €
Just Dance 2017 – 59,99 €
Super Bomberman R – 49,99 €
Fast RMX – 19,99 €
I Am Setsuna – 39,99 €
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – 9,99 €
Shovel Knight – Treasure Trove – 24,99 €
ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 3 – 6,99 €
ACA NEOGEO Waku Waku 7 – 6,99 €
ACA NEOGEO World Heroes Perfect – 6,99 €
ACA NEO GEO World Shock Troopers – 6,99 €
Othello – 4,99 €
New Frontier Days – 9,99 €
VOEZ – 20,99 €
Vroom in the Night Sky – 8,99 €
Add-Ons
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – 19,99 €
Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 1 Day 3,99 €
Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 30 Days 4,99 €
Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 90 Days 9,99 €
Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 365 Days 29,99 €
Markus
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Xbox One – Vier Xbox 360 Games per Abwärtskompatibilität auf die Xbox One – 2. März 2017
- Nintendo Switch – Die Downloads der Woche – 2. März 2017
- Torchance 2017: Der Fussballmanager – Offizieller Trailer und Releasedatum – 2. März 2017