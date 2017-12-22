Nintendo Festtagsangebote 2017 mit vielen weiteren Spielen

Bei Nintendo wird ebenfalls kräftig Weihnachten gefeiert und es gibt tolle Festtagsangebote im Nintendo eShop. Nun wurden ein paar weitere Games hinzugefügt.
Wir haben für euch die Switch Games im Überblick:
FIFA 18 – 40,19 €
Landwirtschafts-Simulator – 33,74 €
Has Been Hereos – 12,49 €
Puyo Puyo Tetris – 27,99 €
LEGO City Undercover – 35,99 €
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 39,99 €
Cars 3 – 44,99 €
LEGO Worlds – 19,79 €
Sonic Forces – 26,79 €
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – 41,99 €
The LEGO Ninjago – 44,99 €
Unbox: Newbies Adventure – 14,99 €
Monopoly – 29,99 €
Just Dance 2018 – 39,99 €
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – 38,99 €
Rocket League – 14,99 €
Super Putty Squad – 11,24 €
Let´s Sing mit deutschen Hits – 35,99 €
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – 44,99 €
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – 7,99 €
Shovel Knight – Treasure Trove – 19,99 €
Blaster Master Zero – 6,99 €
SteamWorld Dig 2 – 14,99 €
Overcooked Special Edition – 15,99 €
Astro Duel Deluxe – 6,99 €
Shantae – Half Genie Hero – 11,38 €
NAMCO Museum – 14,99 €
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted – 9,99 €
Mighty Gunvolt Burst – 6,99 €
I and Me – 8,49 €
Use Your Words – 6,54 €
Infinite Minigolf – 8,99 €
Ultra Hyperball – 4,99 €
Slime-san – 10,19 €
forma.8 – 6,99 €
Azure Striker: 27,99 €
The Bridge – 6,99 €
League of Evil – 6,79 €
Kingdom: New Lands – 11,24 €
Conga Master Party – 6,74 €
36 Fragments of Midnight – 2,54 €
Binaries – 8,39 €
Earth Atlantis – 11,99 €
Pankapu – 9,99 €
Ninja Shodown – 9,74 €
Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition – 4,24 €
The Count Lucanor – 10 €
Yono and the Celestial Elephants – 12,49 €
88 Heroes – 22,49 €
Party Golf – 9,99 €
Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – 2,99 €
The Mummy Demastered – 13,99 €
Wheels of Aurelia – 6,99 €
Time Recoil – 10,49 €
Violett – 6,69 €
Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – 4,99 €
Sparkle 2 EVO – 3,34 €
Octodad: Dadliest Catch – 9,37 €
Tallowmere – 6,29 €
Caveman Warriors – 9,74 €
Teslagrad – 13,49 €
Romancing SaGa 2 – 19,99 €
This is the Police – 22,49 €
Sine Mora EX – 22,49 €
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – 7,49 €
Monster Jam: Crush It – 29,99 €
Ironcast – 10,49 €
World of Goo – 7,99 €
Butcher – 7,49 €
Astro Bears Party – 3,99 €
Don´t Knock Twice – 8,74 €
Robonauts – 7,49 €
Frederic: Resurrection of Music – 5,39 €
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – 29,99 €
Pan-Pan – 4 €
Little Inferno – 7,99 €
Human Resource Machine – 7,99 €
KOI DX – 4 €
Plague Road – 8,75 €
WWE 2K18 – 41,99 €
L.A. Noire – 37,49 €
Rock´n Roll Racing Off Road DX – 5,99 €
King Oddball – 2,49 €
Fast RMX – 16,99 €