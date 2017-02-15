Neuer Mega-Transfer im eSports

Bereits letzte Woche gab Faze über ihren YouTube Channel bekannt, dass NiKo nach dem kommenden Dreamhack Turnier in Las Vegas dem Team beitreten wird und somit seinen Vertrag bei mousesports früher auflöst als gedacht.

Dies sei aus freiem Willen entstanden und NiKo habe im Vorfeld das Team darum gebeten den Wechsel freizugeben. Der CEO Cengiz Tüylü und auch seine Mitspieler wollten ihm dabei nicht im Wege stehen, diese einmalige Chance zu nutzen. Beide Teams traten daher zusammen und verhandelten eine Deal aus, bei dem wohl eine Ablösesumme von 1 Millionen US Dollar auf dem Zettel standen.

Laut des Daily Dots soll eine Ablöse von ca. 500.000 US Dollar gezahlt worden sein, jedoch wurde keine Summe offiziell bestätigt. Aktuell liegt der höchste Transfer bei ScreaM, der 2015 von G2 eSport zu Titan wechselte und das für eine unglaubliche Summe von 160.000$.

Cengiz Tüylü, CEO mousesports

For the 2016 season NiKo has been the face of our CS:GO division and without doubt he will leave a big hole in our lineup at first. In Niko we will lose one of the most competitive individuals I have ever met in esports. He is a great player and a great character and will surely be missed. But it was also apparent that our team hasn’t been going in the right direction lately. It wasn’t about mousesports anymore and we can’t have that. We built a great legacy over the past 15 years that we are proud of. In the future we want to reflect on our core values again and I hope that this way we can make amends with the fans that we disappointed in the past few months.“

The transfer became imminent after the disappointing ELEAGUE major where the team weren’t able to live up to expectations. After the major, NiKo approached us with the wish to join FaZe. We agreed, that after all the effort he put in at mousesports, it was time to search for a solution that would benefit everyone involved. Together with FaZe, we worked out a mutually beneficial transfer. We see this as a big opportunity to rework our roster and build a much more homogeneous mousesports team that our fans can get behind again.

The team will stay together until DreamHack Masters in Las Vegas and we are currently working on a mousesports team that will be able to compete at an elite level. A big thanks to all our loyal fans for the support.