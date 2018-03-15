Monster Hunter World – Erstes großes Update erscheint nächste Woche

Das erste größere Update für den erfolgreichen Action-Titel Monster Hunter World soll schon nächste Woche veröffentlicht werden. Wie Capcom bekannt gab, wird man die neuen Inhalte am 22. März für PlayStation 4 (Version 2.00) und Xbox One (Version 2.0.0.0) kostenfrei zur Verfügung stellen.
So können sich Spieler über das neue Monster Deviljho freuen, dessen Materialien sich zur Herstellung von zwei Rüstungssets und insgesamt 14 neuen Waffen nutzen lassen. Darüber hinaus findet vom 6. April um 13 Uhr bis zum 20. April um 13 Uhr das sogenannnte Spring Blossom Fest statt. Hier warten unter anderem neue tägliche Aktivitäten, Monsterjagden und mehr auf die Spieler. Konkrete Details will man zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt geben.
Die Änderungen im Überblick:
Weapon Balance
- Great Sword: increased the damage for Charged Slash abilities.
- Long Sword: improvements to Foresight Slash input timing and hitbox detection.
- Sword & Shield: Roundslash damage increased and improved slinger usability
- Dual Blades: adjustments to help maintain Demon Gauge active
- Hammer: adjusted the stun values on charged attacks
- Hunting Horn: general attack power increase
- Lance: Counter-thrust adjustment to increase ease of use
- Gunlance: Reduced sharpness loss for shelling, and made some attack power increases
- Switch Axe: Zero Sum Discharge adjustments to increase ease of use
- Charge Blade: balance adjustments to Impact Phial and Power Element Phial
- Insect Glaive: improvements to extract attack power increase and extract effect length
- Bow: fixed various bugs
- Light Bowgun: no adjustments were made
- Heavy Bowgun: no adjustments were made
Systems
- Attacks from allies no longer interrupt you during the carving animation. Additionally, players are now immune to all hit reactions, including bombs, during carving animations after quest completion.
- Added „Return to Gathering Hub“ (single player) and „Disband & Return to Gathering Hub“ (multiplayer) to the options for „Select Return Destination“ after a quest has been completed.
- Added the „Text Size“ setting for changing subtitle text size, under Start Menu > Options Game Settings.