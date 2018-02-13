NewsAngeboteMedia Markt

MediaMarkt – Gönn-Dir-Dienstag mit netten Angeboten

By Markus 1.246 0

Der MediaMarkt Gönn-Dir-Dienstag bietet wieder frische Angebote für Videospiele-Fans. So ist diesmal die PC Steelbook Variante von Call of Duty: WWII plus WWII Guy für insgesamt 44 € im Angebot. Auch PS4 VR Fans kommen diesmal auf ihre Kosten. Da ist allerdings nicht bekannt ob es sich um die alte oder neue PS VR Generation handelt.

Playstation VR plus Camera, VR Worlds und GT Sports für 333 €

Matterfall (PS4) – 14 €

That´s You (PS4) – 14 €

L.A. Noire (PS4) – 24 €

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – 22 €

Gears of War 4 – 27 €

Hier geht´s zum MediaMarkt Gönn-Dir-Dienstag*

*Partnerlink

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor
Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de