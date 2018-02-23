Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Xbox One Patch ist da

Die Xbox One Version von Kingdom Come: Deliverance hat endlich ihren Patch bekommen. Dieser ist ebenfalls nicht gerade klein und wiegt satte 9,95 GB. Er steht euch ab sofort zur Verfügung. Außerdem wird bereits Patch 1.3 angekündigt.

Day 1 patch – Version 1.1

This was available on all platforms on Day 1. This is also the version the game was reviewed on (unless the reviewer declined the patch, which, sadly, some did…) These are the release notes:

Addition of multiple new events to the open world

Massive improvement in dialogue animations

Gaining money and experience is rebalanced

Weapon and armour stats are rebalanced

General combat improvements

Improved NPC reaction time

Sound propagation adjusted

Archery is now possible in stealth mode

Improved Persuasion UI

Plus numerous other bug fixes and improvements

Week 1 patch – Version 1.2

We actually managed to squeeze this patch into Steam on Day 1, which caused major confusion on other platforms as to whether they actually received the Day 1 patch or not. This patch was later released on Playstation on 15.2. and should pass certification on Xbox very soon. These are the release notes:

Stealth and Stealth kills adjustment

People now get dirty more gradually

Additional quest bugs fixed

Various optimizations

Hotfix – Version 1.2.5 (upcoming)

We already fixed some of the worst bugs and want to give these fixes to the community as fast as possible. Therefore we will push this to certification on Monday 19.2.

Fix for R2 button being non-responsive in combat

Fix for issues in quests with Hans Capon

Fix for quest Ginger in a Pickle

Patch 1.3 – (upcoming)

This is the patch we are currently working on. It hasn’t been released on any platform yet. It’s mainly focused on bug-fixing as we are studiously going through every player report, watching every stream we can and fixing all the bugs as fast as possible. But apart from these fixes, we are working on the following features: (Which is not a guarantee of delivery in this patch)

Save and Exit functionality

Lockpicking minigame controls improvement on controllers

Pickpocket minigame improvement

Alchemy recipe for respec potion

Many quest related bug fixes