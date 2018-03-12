Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Patch 1.3 ist da

Nachdem Kingdom Come: Deliverance vor allem wegen seiner hohen Fehlerquote von sich Reden gemacht hat, abreitet Entwickler Warhorse Studios mit Hochdruck an Updates, die alte Bugs beheben. So kündigte man unlängst an, dass ab sofort Patch 1.3 zum Download bereit steht. Dies gilt allerdings nur für PC-Spieler. Besitzer der Konsolen-Fassung müssen sich dank der nötigen Zertifizierung noch etwas länger auf das Update gedulden. Patch 1.3 ist insgesamt knapp 5,9 GB groß und soll nicht die letzte Verbesserung für das Mittelalter-Rollenspiel bleiben. So ließ man ebenfalls verlauten, dass sich Patch 1.4 für Kingdom Come: Deliverance in der Mache befindet.

Neben einigen Bugfixes, dürfen Spieler sich nun endlich auch über eine neue Speicherfunktion freuen. Alle Neuerungen findet ihr im folgenden im Überblick:

Patch-Notes 1.3.1