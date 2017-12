On March 29th, 2018, after more than six years of operation and countless battles between the ISA and the Helghast, the online servers for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 will be decommissioned. The single player campaign for both games will remain accessible, but online play and related functionality will no longer work.

As we near the end of the online lifecycle for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3, we’d like to express how grateful we are for all the support and feedback we’ve received from the community over the last eight years. Your enthusiasm is what drove us to hone our craft and grow as a studio. We hope you enjoyed playing Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 online as much as we did creating them.