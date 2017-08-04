Insidia – Erste Infos und ein Teaser-Trailer veröffentlicht

Der Entwickler Bad Seed hat erste Informationen und einen Teaser zu seinem Spiel Insidia veröffentlicht. Auf der gamescom 2017 feiert das Spiel dann seine Premiere und wird der Öffentlichkeit gezeigt.

Das Spiel soll noch im Sommer in eine Open Beta via Steam starten. Ende des Jahres wird dann der Release erfolgen. Der Titel ist auf PvP-Matches ausgelegt und soll rundenbasierte aber trotzdem schnelle/hektische Schlachten vereinen. Jeder Spieler steuert vier Charaktere mit eigenen Eigenschaften und Fertigkeiten. Ein Match soll circa 15 Minuten dauern.

“With an easy to learn, but hard to master learning curve, INSIDIA players must assemble a powerful team of champions and lead them to victory or defeat, in bite sized 15-minute battles”, said Jacopo Musso, CEO of Bad Seed. “We are excited to announce that INSIDIA will launch on Steam Early Access this summer, and we’ll be updating the game with regular patches and new champions as we move into a full commercial launch in late 2017”.