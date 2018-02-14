Hot Wheels bringt ein Rocket League-Spielzeugset in den Handel

Hot Wheels veröffentlichen in Zusammenarbeit mit Psyonix ein Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set. Erscheinen wird das Ding im Herbst 2018, vorerst leider nur in Nordamerika. Als kleinen Bonus erhält man beim Kauf des Spielzeuges das Hot Wheels-DLC gratis dazu.

Das Set kostet 179,99 US-Dollar. Falls ein Release in Europa erfolgt werden wir das natürlich in einer eigenen News bekannt geben.

“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Hot Wheels and bring Rocket League to life with this upcoming toy set,“ said Jeremy Dunham, Vice President, Publishing at Psyonix. „But that’s just the beginning of what we have planned. You can expect to see some really, really cool things come out of our new Hot Wheels alliance.”



“Hot Wheels’ partnership with Rocket League has given us the opportunity to reengage with older gamers who may have played with Hot Wheels as a kid,” said Chris Down, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Hot Wheels. “We know that Hot Wheels and Rocket League fans loved our digital DLC integration in 2017, and will be thrilled to take on the challenge with this new RC playset that merges physical and digital gaming.”