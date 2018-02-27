Hellmut: The Badass from Hell – Hier ist der Launch-Trailer

Grindstone und Volcanicc haben passend zum Release von Hellmut: The Badass from Hell einen Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht. Wir hatten den Dungeon Crawler mit Roguelike-Elementen bereits im Test, um ihn zu lesen klickt ihr hier.

“We are proud to finally release Hellmut as our first game under Grindstone’s name. The Volcanicc team has brought their A-game in creating one badass dungeon crawler that, I’m sure, fans of the genre will love”, said Peter Nagy, CEO of Grindstone. “With Hellmut, players are in for a hardcore roguelike action like no other. The skill ceiling is high, but so is the reward, which is what makes the game so addictively fun!”

“It feels surreal to finally launch Hellmut after so many months of hard work and we can’t wait to hear what players think of it”, said Lukas Sedlak from Volcanicc. “We are very responsive to our community feedback, because those who play your game are the ones you need to listen to the most. We will continue releasing new features, updates and bring Hellmut to other platforms.”