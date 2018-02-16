Hellmut: The Badass from Hell – Entwickler gibt Release-Datum bekannt

Grindstone und Volcanicc werden Hellmut: The Badass from Hell am 26. sowie am 27. Februar 2018 veröffentlichen. Zuerst erscheint das Spiel via GOG und Tags darauf auf Steam. Im zweiten Quartal 2018 erscheint Hellmutt dann auf den Konsolen XBox One, PS4 sowie auf Nintendo Switch. Das Hardcore-Roguelike wird 14,99€ kosten und startet direkt mit 10% Nachlass.

“We’re only a couple of weeks away from the final launch and can’t wait for Hellmut players to engross in the hardcore diabolical action”, said Peter Nagy, CEO of Grindstone. “Don’t let the humorous side of the game fool you as you’ll need to brush up your skills if you want to make it out alive in this intense roguelike experience!”

“We are very grateful to our community for helping us shape Hellmut into one badass dungeon crawler”, said Lukas Sedlak from Volcanicc. “We plan to continue the development even after the official launch on PC and bring the game to more platforms as well as introduce new features.”