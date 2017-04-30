Halo Wars 2 – Colony-DLC erschienen

Patch-Notes

Core systems:

-Made various stability improvements

-Fixed some secondary objectives not triggering after loading from a save

-Fixed some more cases that could cause infinite loading

-Fixed a performance issue on Banished buildings caused by some audio looping inappropriately

-Fixed an issue causing desync for some players

Leader Powers:

-Archer Missiles now interact with Fog of War appropriately

-Fixed an issue with players being able to build toward the pop cap of temporarily stolen units with Isabel’s Ghost in the Machine

-Fixed an issue where a shield generator wouldn’t spin up if the main base was damaged during construction

-Fixed an issue where Isabel’s ‘The Best Offense’ passive power would render Scorpions unresponsive

Blitz/Firefight:

-Ark Defense spawns the correct number of Sentinels in Blitz, for all interactions with line of sight

-Grunt Mob returns the correct amount of energy on death in Blitz

-Fixed an issue with audio corruption in longer games of Blitz Firefight

Campaign/Gameplay/Settings:

-Grunts no longer shoot each other in the back, reducing their damage output

-The campaign log „Beyond the Edge“ is now unlocked when completing campaign mission “The Halo”

-Neutral marines in the tutorial no longer attack and kill the player’s units, preventing them from completing the mission

-Strongholds custom game setting for “starting population count” now works as expected

-Fixed it so “Minibases count as HQ” enabled now prevents the game from ending when the player has no units and only minibases

-Added some Sentinels to capture points on Sentry and Badlands

-Marines’ grenade throw is more responsive

-Deployed Blisterbacks are now attackable by all units, not just anti-air

-Hunter upgrade no longer renders Hunters unresponsive

-Fixed an issue where Holo-decoy units under the effects of the Hellcharge ability would do damage to enemy units

-Global unit upgrades now apply to the Scorpion

-Fixed text on Forge’s Rolling Economy text to match the changes that were applied in the previous update

-Aligned Kinsano’s flame VFX for her Flamewall power with the area in which it does damage

-Fixed several translation errors in Russian, Polish and Japanese

-Fixed some instances of debug strings showing up as UI text in a few locations

AI Fixes:

-Shipmaster AI can no longer teleport units into the void

-Changed the way AI uses and reacts to Nightingale smoke ability

-Fixed an issue that allowed the AI to control a jackrabbit drone

-AI players are now more aware of cloaked bases

-AI players will retake power nodes which were reclaimed by Sentinels

-An AI will no longer kill its own units by disabling a Lightbridge while they’re on it… RIP

Achievements:

-Fixed “Two Heads are Better than None” achievement

Audio/Effects:

-Fixed audio with several leader powers

-Fixed several issues with units not having appropriate audio on destruction

-Fixed several instances in campaign when background music could be heard in cutscenes or ingame cinematics

-Adjusted some leader powers‘ audio

-Synced some audio with animations for Kinsano’s Cyclops

-Fixed an issue with audio events getting spammed when interacting with Fog of War or Cloaking ability

-Fixed an issue with large scale battles causing some audio corruption

-Fixed death visual effects on the Veteran Flame ‘Hog in Blitz

-Fixed some particle issues with the Flame Warthog incendiary grenade

-Fixed Guard units generating noise endlessly in Blitz

-Douglas’s taunt is no longer heard globally

And now for something completely different:

-Fixed an issue where Grunt Squads turn into Grizzlies after the player kills them in any mission when loading a save file with the skull “Grunt Birthday Party” active from a previous release