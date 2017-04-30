Halo Wars 2 – Colony-DLC erschienen

Halo Wars 2 hat von den Entwicklern einen neuen DLC erhalten, welcher jetzt zum Download bereit steht. Der DLC, welcher unter anderem ein neues Anführer-Pärchen mit neuen Fähigkeiten sowie Einheiten enthält, hat pünktlich zur Veröffentlichung zusätzlich einen kurzen Launch-Trailer erhalten:

Der DLC sollte eigentlich schon letzte Woche erscheinen, die Entwickler verschoben den Release jedoch um wenige Tage, um einen schwerwiegenden Bug zu entfernen.

Gleichzeitiger Patch

Gleichzeitig zum Colony-DLC wurde ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update beinhaltet größtenteils Bug-Fixes. Eine ausführliche Liste der Änderungen könnt ihr hier sehen:

Patch-Notes

