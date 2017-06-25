GTA V – Modden wieder erlaubt

Ein enormer Shitstorm ging auf Rockstar und Take-Two hinab als sie ankündigten das beliebte Mod-Tool OpenIV zu verbieten. Nun können Spieler und Modder aufatmen.
Die Community und Entwickler Rockstar Games haben es wirklich geschafft: Publisher Take-Two Interactive wird legale, offline Mod-Tools nicht verbieten. Allerdings gab Take-Two auch bekannt weiterhin hart gegen Mods vorzugehen, die den Online Modus betreffen.
Rockstar Games believes in reasonable fan creativity, and, in particular, wants creators to showcase their passion for our games.
After discussions with Take-Two, Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar’s PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties.
This does not apply to (i) multiplayer or online services; (ii) tools, files, libraries, or functions that could be used to impact multiplayer or online services, or (iii) use or importation of other IP (including other Rockstar IP) in the project. This is not a license, and it does not constitute endorsement, approval, or authorization of any third-party project.
Yep, @OpenIV is back! https://t.co/p5Qi3FwFO7 pic.twitter.com/e4jQBC36tN
— GTANet | GTAForums (@GTANet) 23. Juni 2017
Die Regeln für Mods und dazugehörige Tools wurden als ein gutes Stück verschärft, jedoch sind sie nicht komplett weg. Einzig und allein GTA Online (also der Teil der Take-Two auch heute noch viel Geld einbringt) wird vollkommen vor Mods geschützt. Aber immerhin ein „Sieg“ der Spieler.
