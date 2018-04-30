PCPlaystation 3Xbox 360

Grand Theft Auto 4 – Zahlreiche Songs entfernt

By Yvonne Engelhardt 0

Rockstar Games hat zahlreiche Musikstücke aus Grand Theft Auto 4 entfernen müssen. Grund dafür sind ausgelaufene Musiklizenzen mit den jeweiligen Inhabern. Betroffen sind die folgenden Songs:

The Journey

  • Terry Riley – „A Rainbow in Curved Air“ (1969)
  • Gil Scott-Heron – „Home Is Where the Hatred Is“ (1971)
  • IF99 – International Funk
  • San Juan Sounds
  • Angel y Khriz – „Ven Báilalo“ (2004)
  • Michael Shrieve – „Communique: ‚Approach Spiral'“ (1984)


K109 The Studio

  • Tamiko Jones – „Can’t Live Without Your Love“ (1979)
  • „Still In Love“ by Rose Royce (The Ballad of Gay Tony)


The Classics

  • Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) – Droppin‘ Science (1988)
  • Brand Nubian – All for One (1990)


Vladivostok FM

  • Glukoza – (…) [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)
  • Seryoga – „King Ring“ (2005)
  • Ranetki Girls – (…) [O Tebe / About You] (2006)
  • Ruslana – „Wild Dances“ Ukranian FM Version (2004)
  • Kino – (…) [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)
  • Marakesh – (…) [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)
  • Zveri – (…) [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)
  • Oleg Kvasha – (…) Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)
  • Splean – (…) [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)
  • Basta – (…) [Mama / Mother] (2006)
  • Leningrad – (…) [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)
  • Dolphin – (…) (2008)
  • Salvation“ by Sucker DJs (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
  • „Music“ by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
  • „When Love Takes Over“ by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland (The Ballad of Gay Tony)


The Vibe 98.8

  • Mtume – „C.O.D. (I’ll Deliver)“ (1984)


Radio Broker

  • Ralph Myerz – „The Teacher“ (2006)


Liberty Rock Radio

  • The Smashing Pumpkins – „1979“ (1995)
  • Stevie Nicks – „Edge of Seventeen“ (1981)
  • Electric Light Orchestra – „Evil Woman“ (1975)
  • David Bowie – „Fascination“ (1975)
  • „Touch Too Much“ by AC/DC (The Lost and Damned)
  • „Five To One“ by The Doors (The Lost and Damned)
  • „Jane“ by Jefferson Starship (The Lost and Damned)
  • „Run To The Hills“ by Iron Maiden (The Lost and Damned)


The Beat 102.7

  • Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) – Crackhouse (2008)
  • Papoose – Stylin‘ (2008)


L.C.H.C. 

  • „Call from the Grave“ by Bathory (The Lost And Damned)


Vice City FM

  • „C’est la Vie“ by Robbie Nevil
  • „History“ by Mai Tai
  • „Teardrops“ by Womack & Womack
  • „Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)“ by Scritti Politti
  • „You’re the Voice“ by John Farnham

Zum Ausgleich hat man zudem weitere Songs hinzugefügt:

New Songs: Vladivostok FM

  • ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke
  • SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)
  • DELICE: Goryacheye Leto
  • SERYOGA: Dobav‘ Skorost
  • RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)
  • RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony
  • ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch’ju
  • AYVENGO: Underground
  • KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)
  • AYVENGO: Reprezenty
  • SERYOGA: Chiki
