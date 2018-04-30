Grand Theft Auto 4 – Zahlreiche Songs entfernt

Rockstar Games hat zahlreiche Musikstücke aus Grand Theft Auto 4 entfernen müssen. Grund dafür sind ausgelaufene Musiklizenzen mit den jeweiligen Inhabern. Betroffen sind die folgenden Songs:
The Journey
- Terry Riley – „A Rainbow in Curved Air“ (1969)
- Gil Scott-Heron – „Home Is Where the Hatred Is“ (1971)
- IF99 – International Funk
- San Juan Sounds
- Angel y Khriz – „Ven Báilalo“ (2004)
- Michael Shrieve – „Communique: ‚Approach Spiral'“ (1984)
K109 The Studio
- Tamiko Jones – „Can’t Live Without Your Love“ (1979)
- „Still In Love“ by Rose Royce (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
The Classics
- Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) – Droppin‘ Science (1988)
- Brand Nubian – All for One (1990)
Vladivostok FM
- Glukoza – (…) [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)
- Seryoga – „King Ring“ (2005)
- Ranetki Girls – (…) [O Tebe / About You] (2006)
- Ruslana – „Wild Dances“ Ukranian FM Version (2004)
- Kino – (…) [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)
- Marakesh – (…) [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)
- Zveri – (…) [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)
- Oleg Kvasha – (…) Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)
- Splean – (…) [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)
- Basta – (…) [Mama / Mother] (2006)
- Leningrad – (…) [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)
- Dolphin – (…) (2008)
- Salvation“ by Sucker DJs (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
- „Music“ by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
- „When Love Takes Over“ by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
The Vibe 98.8
- Mtume – „C.O.D. (I’ll Deliver)“ (1984)
Radio Broker
- Ralph Myerz – „The Teacher“ (2006)
Liberty Rock Radio
- The Smashing Pumpkins – „1979“ (1995)
- Stevie Nicks – „Edge of Seventeen“ (1981)
- Electric Light Orchestra – „Evil Woman“ (1975)
- David Bowie – „Fascination“ (1975)
- „Touch Too Much“ by AC/DC (The Lost and Damned)
- „Five To One“ by The Doors (The Lost and Damned)
- „Jane“ by Jefferson Starship (The Lost and Damned)
- „Run To The Hills“ by Iron Maiden (The Lost and Damned)
The Beat 102.7
- Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) – Crackhouse (2008)
- Papoose – Stylin‘ (2008)
L.C.H.C.
- „Call from the Grave“ by Bathory (The Lost And Damned)
Vice City FM
- „C’est la Vie“ by Robbie Nevil
- „History“ by Mai Tai
- „Teardrops“ by Womack & Womack
- „Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)“ by Scritti Politti
- „You’re the Voice“ by John Farnham
Zum Ausgleich hat man zudem weitere Songs hinzugefügt:
New Songs: Vladivostok FM
- ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke
- SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)
- DELICE: Goryacheye Leto
- SERYOGA: Dobav‘ Skorost
- RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)
- RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony
- ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch’ju
- AYVENGO: Underground
- KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)
- AYVENGO: Reprezenty
- SERYOGA: Chiki