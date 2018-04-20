God of War – Zum Launch tolle Angebote bei Saturn

God of War macht sich endlich auf unserer Playstation 4 breit und Saturn nutzt die Gunst der Stunde und bringt passend zum Launch besondere Angebote zum Thema heraus. Neben einer PS4 Pro Konsole plus Spiel für 388 € gibt es auch noch Controller oder T-Shirts.

PS4 1 TB plus God of War plus 2. Controller für 299 €

God of War für 59,99 €

PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition plus God of War für 488 €

PS4 Pro plus God of War für 388 €

Dualshock Controller God of War Edition für 62,99 €