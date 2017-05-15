Gerücht: Ein weiteres Pokémon Kartenspiel auf dem Weg
Heute noch haben wir berichtet, dass eventuell ein neues Zelda-Game aufs Smartphone kommen soll, nun soll Pokémon noch einen Mobile-Ableger bekommen.
Es geht das Gerücht um, dass eine neue Pokémon Kartenspiel-App in Entwicklung ist.
Pokémon Co. is planning a new card-game app, two people familiar with the matter said. Pokémon Co. already makes physical cards that players collect and use in competitions.
Allerdings soll eine offizielle Sprecherin, der Pokémon Company das ganze bereits verneint haben.
Das Pokémon TCG Online bietet bereits das beliebte Sammelkartenspiel auf PC, iOS und Android. Allerdings ist nach dem immensen Erfolg von Pokémon GO nicht auszuschließen, dass die Pokémon Company erneut auf die Marke für Smart Devices zurückgreift.
