Galaxy of Trian – Hier ist der Launch-Trailer
Grey Wizard Innovative hat zu Galaxy of Trian einen Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht. Erscheinen wird das Spiel letztlich für den PC und Android am 18. Oktober 2016.
Launch-Trailer:
Das sagt der Entwickler:
“We’ve been working on the game ever since the iOS release, shaving and reworking it to bring it as close to perfection as possible for launch on the Steam and Android platforms,” said Piotr Zygadlo, Studio Director on Galaxy of Trian. “One of the most important features to get right was the cross-platform functionality that would ensure that fans of the game can play it on and across any and all platforms, and we can’t wait for players to start finding and playing each other online.”
