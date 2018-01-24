FIFA 18 – Neues Update sorgt für weitere Verbesserungen

FIFA 18 bekommt ein weiteres Title Update spendiert. Allerdings ist erstmal wieder die PC Version dran. Die Konsolen-Versionen werden im Laufe der Woche eintrudeln. So wird es jede Menge Gameplay Änderungen geben. Die Angreifer rennen nicht mehr so wild nach vorne und die Verteidiger machen ihren Job ein wenig gewissenhafter als vorher. So sollen Tore direkt nach dem Anstoß verhindert werden.

Bei der Weekend League wird es ebenfalls Änderungen geben. So werden die Spiele ab sofort im FeWC Stadion ausgetragen und nur bei klaren Himmel und Nacht gespielt. Auch die Torhüter waren im Trainingslager und hauen die Bälle beim Abstoss nicht mehr einfach nur blind nach vorne sondern suchen den passenden Mitspieler.

Hier der Changelog vom FIFA 18 Title Update

Made the following changes in Gameplay:

After kickoff, the defending team will be more compact in defense. Their attacking players will be less aggressive in pushing up the field. Their defensive players will close the space between them and their attacking players to reduce the gap and limit the attacking team’s space.



Addressed the following issues in Gameplay:

Goalkeepers unnecessarily clearing the ball when it was passed to them in certain situations.

Made the following changes in FIFA Ultimate team:

The following changes have been made for all FUT Champions Weekend League matches:

All matches will now take place in the FeWC Stadium, with the Time Of Day always set to Night and Weather always set to clear.

The Pre-Match screens will no longer display which team is the Home team or Away team; instead, players will always see their team on the left side of the screen, with their opponent’s team displaying on the right side.

You will no longer see your opponent’s kits in either gameplay or the Pre-Match screens; instead, you will see your opponent wearing your unselected Active Kit. For example, if you choose to play the match in your Home kit, you will see your opponent play the match in your Away kit. The Kit Selection and Match Preview screens have been updated as a result of this change.

The Orbit Camera can now be used when watching FUT champions channel replays.

Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team:

The Player Fitness and Squad Fitness search filters on the FUT Transfer Market not returning the correct items.

The Player Contract and Manager Contract search filters on the FUT Transfer Market not returning the correct items.

The Specialties displayed for some inform players, in the Team Management screens of a FUT Online Match, were incorrect. This was a visual issue only with no impact on gameplay.



Made the following changes in Online Modes:

Updated the colors used for the Connection Quality Bars in all Online modes, including in FUT. 5, 4 and 3 bars are green. 2 bars is yellow. 1 bar is red.



Addressed the following issues in Online Modes:

A player’s Pro Clubs Virtual Pro having incorrect attributes if it was created when the player is not connected to the servers.

Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation:

Updates to a number of kits.