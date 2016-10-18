FIFA 17 – Erstes großes Update veröffentlicht

FIFA 17 hat sein erstes großes Update bekommen und bekommt einige Veränderungen spendiert. So dürft ihr euch über die aktuellen Premier-League TV Einblendungen freuen. Außerdem gibt es eine Menge Fehlerbeseitigungen. Alles weitere findet ihr im Patchlog:

Addressed the following in gameplay:

– A situation where cancel was unresponsive after requesting a clearance.
– A rare situation where the penalty shootout should have ended earlier.
– Increased the CPU AI tendency to attack directly.
– An issue where players sometimes overrun the ball after a skill move.
– Increased the chance of error from ground crosses (triple tap).
– Improvements to ball physics where shots off the goal posts lose too much speed.
– Goalkeeper positioning for corner kicks.
– Improvements made to player switching from corners and free kicks.
– An issue where the player would control the ball instead of attempting a clearance.
– Improvements to contested headers logic from corner kicks.
– General fixes for player controlled celebrations.
– Cut scene for contentious fouls can now be skipped.
– Improved the general responsiveness of shooting.
– Minor improvement to passing responsiveness when the ball is in the air.

In Pro Clubs, we:

– Increased experience required for the higher overall ratings in Pro Clubs. *
– Addressed an issue where a player’s customised facial features did not display properly in game.

In Ultimate Team:

– FUT Single Player difficulty no longer defaults to your CPU setting.
– Addressed an issue where the player is forced to substitute an injured player in FUT online matches.
– Corrected the shooting and crossing text in custom tactics

In Career mode, we:

– Addressed a situation where the CPU AI would frequently leave star players on the bench.

Visual changes include:

– Added new components of the 2016/17 Premier League broadcast package.
– Updated team kits, banners and flags for Velez Sarsfield and Tigre.
– The goalkeeper now correctly celebrates after catching the final penalty in a shootout.
– Addressed an issue where the selected kit isn’t the one used in-game.
– Addressed frame-rate issue during pre-match skill game.
– Addressed an issue where the fog from a player’s breath was detached from their position.
– General overlay fixes.

*As a result of the change to Pro Clubs, some of you may find you’re a lower OVR than before the update. This is intentional and you haven’t lost any of your progress.

