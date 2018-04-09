Far Cry 5 – Update #4 ab heute auch für die Konsolen

Far Cry 5 ist vor über eine Woche für die aktuelle Konsolengeneration sowie den PC veröffentlicht worden. Nun gab Ubisoft bereits ein Update für den PC heraus, während Konsolenspieler ab heute in den Genuss zahlreicher Bugfixes gelangen dürfen.
So konzentriert sich Update #4 vor allem auf die Behebung einiger Fehler im Spiel. Mit dabei sind zum Beispiel die zahlreiche Absturzursachen, ein Fehler mit Begleiter Hurk oder die Texturenauflösung im Arcade-Modus, die des Öfteren Fehler aufweiste.
Alle Änderungen im Überblick findet ihr in den folgenden Patchnotes:
Stability & Performance
- Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
- Additional quality bug fixes
- Fixed low occurrence save corruption
Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI
- Fixed low repro AI issues
Design & Mission Progression
- Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
- Fixed minor bugs
Gameplay & UI
- Fixed minor bugs
Co-op and Online
- Improved co-op connectivity
- Fixed low occurrence co-op specific walkthrough breaks
- Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
- Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.
Far Cry Arcade
- Improved map download efficiency
- Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
- Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
- Improved PVP matchmaking
- Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues
Map Editor
- Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes
PC Patch Only
- Fixed issues that were causing incorrect spawn if the game was minimized during loading