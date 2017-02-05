Fallout Shelter – Kommt schon nächste Woche für die Xbox One

Fallout Shelter kommt schon nächste Woche für Xbox One und Windows 10 und wird kostenlos erhältlich. Das Spiel erschien bereits kostenlos für iOS und Android-Systeme sowie PC und erfreut sich großer Beliebtheit. So konnte Fallout Shelter auch viele Preise gewinnen und wurde 2015 sogar das Mobile Game of the Year. Fallout Shelter soll am 7. Februar erscheinen.

 

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
