Fallout Shelter – Kommt schon nächste Woche für die Xbox One

Fallout Shelter kommt schon nächste Woche für Xbox One und Windows 10 und wird kostenlos erhältlich. Das Spiel erschien bereits kostenlos für iOS und Android-Systeme sowie PC und erfreut sich großer Beliebtheit. So konnte Fallout Shelter auch viele Preise gewinnen und wurde 2015 sogar das Mobile Game of the Year. Fallout Shelter soll am 7. Februar erscheinen.

Fallout Shelter releases 07 FEB on Xbox One & Windows 10 (Xbox Play Anywhere) and will be free to download https://t.co/DOK837MvJY pic.twitter.com/N7r0taZvyd — 🎮 Larry Hryb 🎙️ (@majornelson) 3. Februar 2017