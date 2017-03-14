Draken unterschreibt bei NiP
Das schwedische Team ‚Ninjas in Pyjamas‘ oder kurz NiP, bestätigten offiziell, dass William ‚draken‘ Sundin ab sofort für das Team spielen wird. Somit wird Jacob ‚pyth‘ Mourujärvi durch den Schweden ersetzt.
Der junge Schwede wird mit sofortiger Wirkung pyth im Team ersetzen, doch das Team lässt verlauten, dass pyth immer ein Backup für das Team bleiben wird und hofft ihn eines Tages wieder ins Team aufnehmen zu können. NiP entschied sich dazu nach zuletzt schlechten Ergebnissen, wie die nicht Qualifizierung für das ELeague Major, pyth bis auf weiteres zu ersetzen.
Pyth trat dem Team Ende 2015 bei, nachdem er zuvor in den Vereinigten Staaten für Luminosity und Winterfox spielte. Während seiner Zeit bei NiP konnte das Team die DreamHack in Malmö und die IEM in Oaklnad gewinnen. Weiterhin erreichten sie das Spiel um Platz 3 bei der ESL Pro League Season 3.
„During the last few months our results have been below our expectations and we have not been able to find good solutions,“ NiP coach Björn ‚THREAT‘ Pers
„We have tried swapping roles but we are not able to find a good balance with the current lineup. The key thing we are missing is a dedicated AWPer and that’s why we’re happy to announce the recruitment of William “draken” Sundin.
„William has been on our radar for quite a while, and with him we believe all the players can play a role they are comfortable with.
„During 2016, we managed to win three titles and Jacob was a crucial part of those victories winning us many rounds thanks to his explosive playstyle.
„However, we cannot overlook that fact that his playing style does not fit the AWPing-role but rather roles that other players in the team are currently occupying.“
Der Neue
Draken wird als Jungstar in der Szene angeshen, durch seinen aggressiven AWP Spielstil konnte er wohl das schwedische Team von sich überzeugen und bringt somit eventuell neue Qualitäten mit ins Team.
Seinen ersten Erfolg konnte William 2016 mit seinem Team ‚Cringe Gods‘ erreichen. Sie erreichten die Minor MLG Columbus Major, wo sie den 6. Platz nach einer Niederlage gegen das deutsche Team ‚PENTA‘ erreichten. Danach wurde das Team komplett von ‚Epsilon‘ aufgekauft und bis heute konnte draken mit dem Team mehrere größere Turniere bestreiten. Der Sprung zu NiP ist für ihn ein wahrer Traum.
„Getting picked up by Ninjas in Pyjamas is a dream come true for me. One year ago, I was competing on the FaceIT platform, where I qualified for the minor in Bucharest.
„I have since then been working hard on improving and believe I can have an in-game impact in NiP.
„Even though the team has struggled a bit lately, they are still one of the top teams in the world and I am humble to have been given this opportunity.
„I am looking forward to getting started and proving my spot on the team!“
Draken wird nun sein erstes Spiel für NiP am 4. April bestreiten, dort spielt NiP bei den StarLadder i-League StarSeries mit. Ob sich draken ins Team integrieren kann bleibt spannend. Wer sich aber schon im Vorfeld von ihm überzeugen will, sollte dieses Video nicht außer Acht lassen.
