Draken unterschreibt bei NiP

„During the last few months our results have been below our expectations and we have not been able to find good solutions,“ NiP coach Björn ‚THREAT‘ Pers

„We have tried swapping roles but we are not able to find a good balance with the current lineup. The key thing we are missing is a dedicated AWPer and that’s why we’re happy to announce the recruitment of William “draken” Sundin.

„William has been on our radar for quite a while, and with him we believe all the players can play a role they are comfortable with.

„During 2016, we managed to win three titles and Jacob was a crucial part of those victories winning us many rounds thanks to his explosive playstyle.

„However, we cannot overlook that fact that his playing style does not fit the AWPing-role but rather roles that other players in the team are currently occupying.“