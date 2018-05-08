DragonBall FighterZ – Morgiges Update bringt „FighterZ Cup“ und „Party Battle“

Für DragonBall FighterZ soll schon ab dem morgigen 9. Mai ein neues Update veröffentlicht werden, das unter anderem zwei neue Modi mit sich bringt. Mit „FighterZ Cup“ erhalten Spieler zukünftig einen monatlichen Wettbewerb, in dem sie Punkte für ihre jeweilige Z-Union vedienen können. In dem Spielmodus „Party Battles“ dürfen sich hingegen drei Spieler gemeinsam einem extrem starken Bossgegner stellen.

Konkrete Details zu den neuen Modus will man zeitnah bekannt geben. Darüber hinaus beinhaltet das kostenfreie Update einige Bugfixes und Balance-Anpassungen. Eine Übersicht über die kommenden Änderungen findet ihr nachfolgend:

NEW FEATURES:

More information will be revealed soon for the events linked to these new features

FIGHTERZ CUP: a monthly competition where players can fight and collect points for their respective Z-Union

PARTY BATTLE: Co-op fights where 3 players can join forces to defeat fearsome bosses

MODES:

REPLAY CHANNEL: To enable implementation of the below gameplay adjustments (see “GAMEPLAY” section), recorded data from Replay Channel will be erased

COMBO CHALLENGE: Fixed an issue where there was a gap between when the timer starts counting and the game starts allowing some inputs when performing position reset in a combo challenge

TRAINING MODE:

Fixed an issue where the training dummy doesn’t guard/unguard properly with Enemy Settings set to Guard First Only

Fixed an issue where the training dummy doesn’t properly playback movements that are recorded in advance when using Ginyu’s Body Change after performing Dragon Rush (Forced Switch) and not resetting the positions in-between these two actions.

Fixed an issue where the combo damage is not displayed when an attack is counteracted by an armor move . An adjustment has also been made to prevent immediate health recovery when an attack is counteracted by an armor move.

Fixed an issue where “OK!” is displayed on the Assist character icons even when they are crossed out with Assist Cooldown Setting set to Quick Recovery

Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to recover its health with some specific unconnected strings of moves

Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to guard in some cases even when the Guard Follow-ups option is selected

Self-damaging moves will no longer affect the Combo Damage displayed

Fixed an issue where the training dummy fails to guard attacks with some specific strings when the Guard Settings is set to Guard Follow-ups

STORY MODE:

Fixed an issue where the defense-up skills are taking effects only the half of what they are supposed to