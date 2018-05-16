Downward Spiral: Horus Station erscheint am 31. Mai auf PC

Die 3rd Eye Studios werden Downward Spiral: Horus Station am 31. Mai auf dem PC veröffentlichen. Der Titel kann klassisch auf dem Bildschirm oder mit der Oculus Rift sowie HTC Vive und via Windows Mixed Reality gezockt werden. Die PS4-Version, ebenfalls mit alternativen VR-Modus, wird noch diesen Sommer erscheinen.

“Downward Spiral: Horus Station represents our dream of how immersion, interactivity, and storytelling can combine into a cohesive whole,” said Gregory Louden, Lead Designer of 3rd Eye Studios. “We’d like to combine the thought-provoking mysteries of sci-fi classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Solaris and combine it with the moody, immersive and interactive atmosphere.”