DOOM VFR – Patch bringt Support für Microsofts VR-Headsets

id Software hat für die PC-Version von DOOM VFR ganz still und heimlich einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht. Dieser integriert unter anderem den Support von Microsofts „Windows Mixed Reality“-Headsets. Darüber hinaus hat man die Steuerungsoptionen erweitert und ermöglicht so die individuelle Ausrichtung einer Waffe am Controller.
Die Patchnotes im Überblick:
- „Added Windows Mixed Reality headset support
- Added Smooth Locomotion control option
- Added Smooth Locomotion movement speed options
- Added Weapon Pitch option to adjust angle of weapon on controller
- Added option for Jump while using VR controllers with Smooth Movement on
- Added toggle for Dash when smooth movement is on
- Added Jump to Gamepad controller scheme
- Fixed an issue with discoloring seen on some HMDs
- Various bug fixes[/list“