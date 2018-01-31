NewsPCPlaystation 4

DOOM VFR – Patch bringt Support für Microsofts VR-Headsets

id Software hat für die PC-Version von DOOM VFR ganz still und heimlich einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht. Dieser integriert unter anderem den Support von Microsofts „Windows Mixed Reality“-Headsets. Darüber hinaus hat man die Steuerungsoptionen erweitert und ermöglicht so die individuelle Ausrichtung einer Waffe am Controller.

Die Patchnotes im Überblick:

  • „Added Windows Mixed Reality headset support
  • Added Smooth Locomotion control option
  • Added Smooth Locomotion movement speed options
  • Added Weapon Pitch option to adjust angle of weapon on controller
  • Added option for Jump while using VR controllers with Smooth Movement on
  • Added toggle for Dash when smooth movement is on
  • Added Jump to Gamepad controller scheme
  • Fixed an issue with discoloring seen on some HMDs
  • Various bug fixes[/list“
Yvonne Engelhardt
