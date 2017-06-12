Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders – Neuer Titel der Arkane Studios

Lange ist es noch nicht her, dass Dishonored 2 die Massen unterhalten hat. Dennoch soll noch dieses Jahr ein neuer Ableger der Reihe erscheinen.
Take on the role of Billie Lurk (aka Megan Foster), once one of Dunwall’s most notorious killers-for-hire. Reunited with your old mentor, the legendary assassin Daud, you undertake the greatest assassination ever conceived: killing the Outsider, a god-like figure whom Billie and Daud see as instrumental to some of the Empire’s most dishonorable moments. As you venture deep into the grimiest corners of Karnaca to uncover the mystery of the Outsider and his origins, you will face deadly opposition, ancient powers, and difficult decisions that will forever change the world around you.
Es handelt sich hierbei um etwas deutlich schickeres als Dishonored 2, das aber auf das gewohnte Gameplay zurückgreift. Die Story ist allerdings (zumindest bisher) nicht zusammenhängend mit den ersten beiden Teilen, mal abgesehen davon, dass der Protagonist Verbindungen zur alten Story hat. Schon ab dem 15. September dürfen sich Action-Fans in das neue Abenteuer der Arkane Studios stürzen. Xbox One, PS4 und PC Spieler kommen in den Genuss von Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders.
