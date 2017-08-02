Die PlayStation Sommerangebote wurden erweitert

PlayStation hat bereits viele Fans mit ihrer Sommerangebots-Aktion glücklich gemacht. Nun kommen noch einige Spiele und Erweiterungen dazu.
Ohne lang drum herum zu reden das sind die Spiele, aber schnell sie werden nicht sehr lange im PlayStation Store verweilen:
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horizon Zero Dawn Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Nioh
- Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition
- Nioh Season Pass
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection
- Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
- Gravity Rush 2
- Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle
- Hitman Requiem Pack
- HITMAN – Bonus Episode
- HITMAN – Episode 1: Paris
- HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza
- HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh
- HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok
- HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado
- HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Ghosts [Season Pass]
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Ascendance DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Havoc DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Reckoning DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Supremacy DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Descent DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Eclipse DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Salvation DLC
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Devastation
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Invasion
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Nemesis
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Onslaught
Keine Sorge, die vorherigen Top-Angebote sind auch alle noch vorhanden.
