Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebote

Vom 18. bis zum 24. Oktober gibt es im Xbox Live Store wieder die aktuellen Deals with Gold zu entdecken. Und auch diesmal gibt es neben den Deals auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale. Schaut doch mal rein.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – 39,99€ – 20% Rabatt

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink – 6,99€ – 30% Rabatt

DiRT Rally – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

F1 2016 – 45,49€ – 35% Rabatt

Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing – 4,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto V – 41,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Bundle – 46,74€ – 45% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Bundle – 58,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – 54,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass-Paket – 7,25€ – 75% Rabatt

Manual Samuel – 7,99€ – 20% Rabatt

Rocket League – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt

Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR – 12,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Super Party Sports: Football – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – 7,50€ – 75% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Fallout 4 – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Fallout 4 Digital Deluxe Bundle – 60,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Fallout 4 Season Pass – 33,49€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 4: Automatron – 6,69€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 4: Far Harbor – 16,74€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 4: Nuka-World – 13,39€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt

Rock Band 4: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Rock Band 4: Foo Fighters Pack 03 – 4,89€ – 30% Rabatt

Rock Band 4: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 – 3,84€ – 30% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – 3,59€ – 75% Rabatt

Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Let’s Sing And Dance – 1,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Tomb Raider – 6,24€ – 75% Rabatt

Tomb Raider Underworld – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Tomb Raider: Legend – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Winter Stars – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Spotlight Sale

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Fallout 3 – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Fallout 3 – Broken Steel – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 3 – Operation: Anchorage – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 3 – Mothership Zeta (Deutsch) – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 3 – The Pitt (Deutsch) – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout 3 – Point Lookout – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt

Fallout: New Vegas – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Rock Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 – 6,64€ – 30% Rabatt

Rock Band: Foo Fighters Pack 03 – 4,89€ – 30% Rabatt

Rock Band: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 – 3,67€ – 30% Rabatt