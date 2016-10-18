Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebote
Vom 18. bis zum 24. Oktober gibt es im Xbox Live Store wieder die aktuellen Deals with Gold zu entdecken. Und auch diesmal gibt es neben den Deals auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale. Schaut doch mal rein.
Xbox One – Deals with Gold
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – 39,99€ – 20% Rabatt
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink – 6,99€ – 30% Rabatt
DiRT Rally – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt
F1 2016 – 45,49€ – 35% Rabatt
Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing – 4,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto V – 41,99€ – 40% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Bundle – 46,74€ – 45% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Bundle – 58,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – 54,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass-Paket – 7,25€ – 75% Rabatt
Manual Samuel – 7,99€ – 20% Rabatt
Rocket League – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt
Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR – 12,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Super Party Sports: Football – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – 7,50€ – 75% Rabatt
Xbox One – Spotlight Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Fallout 4 – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Fallout 4 Digital Deluxe Bundle – 60,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Fallout 4 Season Pass – 33,49€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 4: Automatron – 6,69€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 4: Far Harbor – 16,74€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 4: Nuka-World – 13,39€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt
Rock Band 4: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt
Rock Band 4: Foo Fighters Pack 03 – 4,89€ – 30% Rabatt
Rock Band 4: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 – 3,84€ – 30% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – 3,59€ – 75% Rabatt
Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Let’s Sing And Dance – 1,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Tomb Raider – 6,24€ – 75% Rabatt
Tomb Raider Underworld – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Tomb Raider: Legend – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Winter Stars – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Spotlight Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Fallout 3 – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt
Fallout 3 – Broken Steel – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 3 – Operation: Anchorage – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 3 – Mothership Zeta (Deutsch) – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 3 – The Pitt (Deutsch) – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout 3 – Point Lookout – 3,20€ – 33% Rabatt
Fallout: New Vegas – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt
Rock Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 – 6,64€ – 30% Rabatt
Rock Band: Foo Fighters Pack 03 – 4,89€ – 30% Rabatt
Rock Band: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 – 3,67€ – 30% Rabatt
