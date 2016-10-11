Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebote

Xbox One – Deals with Gold
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – 4,68€ – 33% Rabatt
Forza Horizon 2 und Forza Motorsport 5-Bundle – 40,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Forza Horizon 2-Porsche-Erweiterung – 2,50€ – 75% Rabatt
Forza Horizon 2-VIP – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt
Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche-Erweiterung – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – 24,00€ – 60% Rabatt
R.B.I. Baseball 16 – 8,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Star Wars Battlefront – 19,49€ – 35% Rabatt
Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition – 25,99€ – 35% Rabatt
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – 48,99€ – 30% Rabat
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt
Unravel – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Valley – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt
Ziggurat – 6,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Xbox One – Spotlight Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – 8,25€ – 67% Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Arena Rock Singles – Dio – Holy Diver – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Bachsmith Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Bon Jovi Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Disturbed Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Green Day Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Green Day – American Idiot – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Green Day – Basketcase – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Iron Maiden Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Linkin Park Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Motörhead – Ace of Spades – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Muse Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Oasis Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Oasis – Wonderwall – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Radiohead Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Radiohead – Creep – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Sum 41 Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: System Of A Down Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: The Cranberries – Zombie – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: The Lumineers – Ho Hey – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: The Smashing Pumpkins Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014: Toto – Hold The Line – 30% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold
Call of Duty Classic – 50% Rabatt
Call of Duty 3 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Call of Duty: Black Ops II – 19,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Call of Duty: Ghosts – 19,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Call of Duty: World at War – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Forza Horizon – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt
Freefall Racers – 1,89€ – 80% Rabatt
Killer is Dead – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Super Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass – 14,24€ – 50% Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed IV Season-Pass – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed Revelations-Das verlorene Archiv – 5,69€ – 40% Rabatt
Boom Boom Rocket – 2,37€ – 75% Rabatt
Borderlands – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Borderlands 2 – 60% Rabatt
Borderlands: The Pre-sequel – 80% Rabatt
Bully: Die Ehrenrunde – 9,74€ – 35% Rabatt
Call of Duty 2 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – 60% Rabatt
Call of Duty: Black Ops – 67% Rabatt
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle – 29,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Crackdown 2 – 19,99€
Dead Space – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt
Deadpool – 19,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Deux Ex: Human Revolution – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Devil May Cry HD Collection – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Devil May Cry – 3,99€ – 80% Rabatt
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls–Ultimate Evil Edition – 19,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Dungeon Siege III – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Far Cry 3 – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – 5,75€ – 60% Rabatt
Far Cry 4 – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Far Cry 4 Das Tal der Yetis – 14,99€
Far Cry 4 Season Pass – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Gears of War 2: Alle Fronten – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt
Gears of War 3 Season Pass – 9,40€ – 67% Rabatt
Gears of War Judgment – VIP-Pass – 9,49€ – 50% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto IV – 12,49€ – 50% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto V – 25,99€ – 35% Rabatt
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – 9,74€ – 35% Rabatt
Halo 4 – 51% Rabatt
Halo 4 War Games Map Pass – 62% Rabatt
Hitman HD Pack – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Hitman: Absolution – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Hitman: Blood Money – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Just Cause 2 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Madden NFL 17 – 52,49€ – 25% Rabatt
Mafia II – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt
Metro 2033 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Metro: Last Light – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Mirror’s Edge – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition – 4,74€ – 67% Rabatt
NHL Legacy Edition – 9,89€ – 67% Rabatt
Prey – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Prototype Biohazard Bundle – 63% Rabatt (US)
Puzzle Fighter HD – 3,13€ – 67% Rabatt
Read Dead Redemption – 35% Rabatt
Resident Evil: Veronica X – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Saints Row – 75% Rabatt
Saints Row 2 – 75% Rabatt
Saints Row IV – 75% Rabatt
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – 3,74€
Saints Row: The Third – 75% Rabatt
Shank 2 – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt
Spec Ops: The Line – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt
SSX – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – 3,59€ – 75% Rabatt
Street Fighter X Tekken – 80% Rabatt
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – 3,59€ – 75% Rabatt
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Editon – 50% Rabatt
Supreme Commander 2 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Thief – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Ultra Street Fighter IV – 5,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Watch Dogs – 11,99€ – 60% Rabatt
Watch_Dogs Season Pass – 40% Rabatt
World of Tanks: T-15 Recruit Kit – 50% Rabatt
XCOM: Enemy Within – 7,99€ – 80% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Spotlight Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Arena Rock Singles – Dio – Holy Diver – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Bachsmith Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Bon Jovi Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Disturbed Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day – American Idiot – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day – Basket Case – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Iron Maiden Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Linkin Park Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Motorhead – Ace Of Spades – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Muse Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Oasis Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Oasis – Wonderwall – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Radiohead Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Radiohead – Creep – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Sum 41 Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – System Of A Down Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Cranberries – Zombie – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Lumineers – Ho Hey – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Smashing Pumpkings Song Pack – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army – 30% Rabatt
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Toto – Hold The Line – 30% Rabatt