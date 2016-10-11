Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebote

Die aktuellen Deals with Gold sind da und sind diesmal wieder praller gefüllt als die letzten Wochen. Auch ein Spotlight Sale und ein großer Xbox 360 Super Sale ist mit am Start. Die Angebote laufen vom 11. bis zum 17. Oktober.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold 

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – 4,68€ – 33% Rabatt

Forza Horizon 2 und Forza Motorsport 5-Bundle – 40,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Forza Horizon 2-Porsche-Erweiterung – 2,50€ – 75% Rabatt

Forza Horizon 2-VIP – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt

Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche-Erweiterung – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – 24,00€ – 60% Rabatt

R.B.I. Baseball 16 – 8,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Star Wars Battlefront – 19,49€ – 35% Rabatt

Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition – 25,99€ – 35% Rabatt

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – 48,99€ – 30% Rabat

The Magic Circle: Gold Edition – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt

Unravel – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Valley – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Ziggurat – 6,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale 

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – 8,25€ – 67% Rabatt

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Arena Rock Singles – Dio – Holy Diver – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Bachsmith Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Bon Jovi Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Disturbed Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Green Day Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Green Day – American Idiot – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Green Day – Basketcase – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Iron Maiden Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Linkin Park Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Motörhead – Ace of Spades – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Muse Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Oasis Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Oasis – Wonderwall – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Radiohead Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Radiohead – Creep – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Sum 41 Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: System Of A Down Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: The Cranberries – Zombie – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: The Lumineers – Ho Hey – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: The Smashing Pumpkins Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014: Toto – Hold The Line – 30% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold 

Call of Duty Classic – 50% Rabatt

Call of Duty 3 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Call of Duty: Black Ops II – 19,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Call of Duty: Ghosts – 19,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Call of Duty: World at War – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Forza Horizon – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt

Freefall Racers – 1,89€ – 80% Rabatt

Killer is Dead – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Super Sale

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass – 14,24€ – 50% Rabatt

Assassin’s Creed IV Season-Pass – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Assassin’s Creed Revelations-Das verlorene Archiv – 5,69€ – 40% Rabatt

Boom Boom Rocket – 2,37€ – 75% Rabatt

Borderlands – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Borderlands 2 – 60% Rabatt

Borderlands: The Pre-sequel – 80% Rabatt

Bully: Die Ehrenrunde – 9,74€ – 35% Rabatt

Call of Duty 2 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – 60% Rabatt

Call of Duty: Black Ops – 67% Rabatt

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle – 29,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Crackdown 2 – 19,99€

Dead Space – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt

Deadpool – 19,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Deux Ex: Human Revolution – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Devil May Cry HD Collection – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Devil May Cry – 3,99€ – 80% Rabatt

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls–Ultimate Evil Edition – 19,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Dungeon Siege III – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Far Cry 3 – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – 5,75€ – 60% Rabatt

Far Cry 4 – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Far Cry 4 Das Tal der Yetis – 14,99€

Far Cry 4 Season Pass – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Gears of War 2: Alle Fronten – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt

Gears of War 3 Season Pass – 9,40€ – 67% Rabatt

Gears of War Judgment – VIP-Pass – 9,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto IV – 12,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto V – 25,99€ – 35% Rabatt

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – 9,74€ – 35% Rabatt

Halo 4 – 51% Rabatt

Halo 4 War Games Map Pass – 62% Rabatt

Hitman HD Pack – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Hitman: Absolution – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Hitman: Blood Money – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Just Cause 2 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Madden NFL 17 – 52,49€ – 25% Rabatt

Mafia II – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt

Metro 2033 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Metro: Last Light – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Mirror’s Edge – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition – 4,74€ – 67% Rabatt

NHL Legacy Edition – 9,89€ – 67% Rabatt

Prey – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Prototype Biohazard Bundle – 63% Rabatt (US)

Puzzle Fighter HD – 3,13€ – 67% Rabatt

Read Dead Redemption – 35% Rabatt

Resident Evil: Veronica X – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Saints Row – 75% Rabatt

Saints Row 2 – 75% Rabatt

Saints Row IV – 75% Rabatt

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – 3,74€

Saints Row: The Third – 75% Rabatt

Shank 2 – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt

Spec Ops: The Line – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt

SSX – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – 3,59€ – 75% Rabatt

Street Fighter X Tekken – 80% Rabatt

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – 3,59€ – 75% Rabatt

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Editon – 50% Rabatt

Supreme Commander 2 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Thief – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Ultra Street Fighter IV – 5,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Watch Dogs – 11,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Watch_Dogs Season Pass – 40% Rabatt

World of Tanks: T-15 Recruit Kit – 50% Rabatt

XCOM: Enemy Within – 7,99€ – 80% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Spotlight Sale

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Arena Rock Singles – Dio – Holy Diver – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Bachsmith Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Bon Jovi Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Disturbed Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day – American Idiot – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day – Basket Case – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Iron Maiden Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Linkin Park Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Motorhead – Ace Of Spades – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Muse Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Oasis Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Oasis – Wonderwall – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Radiohead Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Radiohead – Creep – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Sum 41 Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – System Of A Down Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Cranberries – Zombie – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Lumineers – Ho Hey – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Smashing Pumpkings Song Pack – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army – 30% Rabatt

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Toto – Hold The Line – 30% Rabatt

