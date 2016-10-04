Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebote

Die aktuellen Deals with Gold sind da und bringen auch einen Spotlight Sale mit. Diese Angebote laufen vom 04. bis zum 10. Oktober. Vielleicht ist ja was für euch dabei.

Xbox One 

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – 20,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Bard’s Gold – 3,34€ – 33% Rabatt

Far Cry 4 – 15,00€ 50% Rabatt

Far Cry Primal – 23,99€ – 40% Rabatt

MagNets: Fully Charged – 8,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart – 6,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 23,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Tom Clancy’s The Division – 29,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Trackmania Turbo – 20,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Watch_Dogs – 15,00€ – 50% Rabatt

10 Second Ninja X – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale 

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – 28,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – 24,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition – 26,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition – 48,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – 49,49€ – 45% Rabatt

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition – 20,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Xbox 360 

Crash Herrscher der Mutanten – 4,99€ 75% Rabatt

Clash Of The Titans – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Far Cry 3 – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – 5,75€ – 60% Rabatt

Monopoly Plus – 4,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Outland – 3,79€ – 60% Rabatt

Rayman Legends – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

SplinterCellConviction – 2,49€ – 75% Rabatt

TC’s SC Double Agent – 3,99€ – 60% Rabatt

TC’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 – 2,49€ – 75% Rabatt

TC’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier – 2,49€ – 75% Rabatt

The Splatters – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – 5,99€ – 60% Rabatt

