Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebot plus Shocktober Sale
Die aktuellen Deals with Gold sind da. Diese laufen vom 25. bis zum 31. Oktober. Außerdem gibt es einen Shocktober Sale für die Xbox One und Xbox 360.
Xbox One – Deals with Gold
7 Days to Die – 20,99€ – 40% Rabatt
Action Henk – 6,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Battleborn – 28,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Battleborn Digital Deluxe – 34,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Blood Bowl 2 – 12,50€ – 75% Rabatt
Blood Bowl 2 – Untoten – 3,50€ – 50% Rabatt
Destiny – The Collection – 49,79€ – 20% Rabatt
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek – 6,99€ – 30% Rabatt
Hitman – Die komplette erste Season – 53,99€ – 10% Rabatt
Mighty No. 9 – 12,99€ – 35% Rabatt
Mighty No. 9 – Ray-Expansion – 3,24€ – 35% Rabatt
Mighty No. 9 – Retro-Held – 1,94€ – 35% Rabatt
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – 40,00€ – 50% Rabatt
The Escapists DLC Bundle – 6,02€ – 33% Rabatt
Unepic – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Zombie Army Trilogy – 16,50€ – 67% Rabatt
Xbox One – Shocktober Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Goosebumps: The Game – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt
Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 6,25€ – 75% Rabatt
Resident Evil 0 – 11,99€ – 40% Rabatt
Resident evil 4 – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt
Resident Evil 5 – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt
Resident Evil 6 – 11,99€ – 40% Rabatt
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – 20,00€ – 50% Rabatt
Slender: The Arrival – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – 9,90€ – 67% Rabatt
The Bunker – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt
The Evil Within Digital Bundle – 15,00€ – 50% Rabatt
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries – 8,70€ – 33% Rabatt
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 1, In Too Deep – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt
White Night – 4,95€ – 67% Rabatt
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt
World of Tanks – Wiedergänger Geladenes Monsterpaket – 26,39€ – 20% Rabatt
Zombi – 8,00€ – 60% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold
Dead Space – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt
Mighty No. 9 – 12,99€ – 35% Rabatt
Mighty No. 9 – Ray-Expansion – 3,24€ – 35% Rabatt
Mighty No. 9 – Retro-Held – 1,94€ – 35% Rabatt
Monster Jam: Battlegrounds – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt
Dungeon Defenders – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2 – 0,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3 – 0,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4 – 0,99€ – 75% Rabatt
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad – 1,89€ – 80% Rabatt
Sanctum 2 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Xbox 360 – Shocktober Sale
Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder
Alien: Isolation – 12,49€ – 75% Rabatt
Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Nuketown Zombies – 1,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Goosebumps: The Game – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt
Left 4 Dead 2 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Murdered: Soul Suspect – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt
Red Dead Redemption“Albtraum der lebenden Toten“ – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt
Resident Evil 0 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt
Resident Evil – 11,99€ – 40% Rabatt
Resident Evil 5 – 6,99€ – 65% Rabatt
Resident Evil 6 – 6,99€ – 65% Rabatt
•Slender: The Arrival – 4,99€ – 50% Rabatt
State of Decay – 6,26€ – 67% Rabatt
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 1, In Too Deep – 2,49€ – 50% Rabatt
World of Tanks: Wiedergänger Geladenes Monsterpaket – 27,99€ – 20% Rabatt
