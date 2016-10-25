Deals with Gold – Die aktuellen Angebot plus Shocktober Sale

Die aktuellen Deals with Gold sind da. Diese laufen vom 25. bis zum 31. Oktober. Außerdem gibt es einen Shocktober Sale für die Xbox One und Xbox 360.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold 

7 Days to Die – 20,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Action Henk – 6,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Battleborn – 28,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Battleborn Digital Deluxe – 34,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Blood Bowl 2 – 12,50€ – 75% Rabatt

Blood Bowl 2 – Untoten – 3,50€ – 50% Rabatt

Destiny – The Collection – 49,79€ – 20% Rabatt

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek – 6,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Hitman – Die komplette erste Season – 53,99€ – 10% Rabatt

Mighty No. 9 – 12,99€ – 35% Rabatt

Mighty No. 9 – Ray-Expansion – 3,24€ – 35% Rabatt

Mighty No. 9 – Retro-Held – 1,94€ – 35% Rabatt

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – 40,00€ – 50% Rabatt

The Escapists DLC Bundle – 6,02€ – 33% Rabatt

Unepic – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Zombie Army Trilogy – 16,50€ – 67% Rabatt

Xbox One – Shocktober Sale 

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Goosebumps: The Game – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 6,25€ – 75% Rabatt

Resident Evil 0 – 11,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Resident evil 4 – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt

Resident Evil 5 – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Resident Evil 6 – 11,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – 20,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Slender: The Arrival – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – 9,90€ – 67% Rabatt

The Bunker – 13,99€ – 30% Rabatt

The Evil Within Digital Bundle – 15,00€ – 50% Rabatt

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries – 8,70€ – 33% Rabatt

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 1, In Too Deep – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

White Night – 4,95€ – 67% Rabatt

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt

World of Tanks – Wiedergänger Geladenes Monsterpaket – 26,39€ – 20% Rabatt

Zombi – 8,00€ – 60% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Dead Space – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt

Mighty No. 9 – 12,99€ – 35% Rabatt

Mighty No. 9 – Ray-Expansion – 3,24€ – 35% Rabatt

Mighty No. 9 – Retro-Held – 1,94€ – 35% Rabatt

Monster Jam: Battlegrounds – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Dungeon Defenders – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2 – 0,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3 – 0,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4 – 0,99€ – 75% Rabatt

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad – 1,89€ – 80% Rabatt

Sanctum 2 – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Shocktober Sale 

Gilt für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

Alien: Isolation – 12,49€ – 75% Rabatt

Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Nuketown Zombies – 1,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Goosebumps: The Game – 7,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Left 4 Dead 2 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Murdered: Soul Suspect – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Red Dead Redemption“Albtraum der lebenden Toten“ – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt

Resident Evil 0 – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

Resident Evil – 11,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Resident Evil 5 – 6,99€ – 65% Rabatt

Resident Evil 6 – 6,99€ – 65% Rabatt

Slender: The Arrival – 4,99€ – 50% Rabatt

State of Decay – 6,26€ – 67% Rabatt

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 1, In Too Deep – 2,49€ – 50% Rabatt

World of Tanks: Wiedergänger Geladenes Monsterpaket – 27,99€ – 20% Rabatt

Markus

Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Markus

Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag