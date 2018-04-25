NewsPC

Dark Souls – Treue-Rabatt für Besitzer der Besitzer der Prepare to Die Edition

By Yvonne Engelhardt

Bandai Namco Entertainment hat ein besonderes Schmankerl für alle Dark-Souls-Fans im Gepäck: Besitzer der Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition für den PC erhalten einen Treue-Rabatt von satten 50 Prozent auf den Kauf von Dark Souls: Remastered. Damit schlägt die Neuauflage des Action-Rollenspiels mit nur noch 20 Euro zu Buche.

Die Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition ist allerdings nur noch bis zum 9. Mai auf dem PC erhältlich und soll anschkeidne durch das offizielle Remaster vollständig ersetzt werden.

Dark Souls: Remastered erscheint am 25. Mai 2018 für PC, Playstation 4 sowie Xbox One. Im Spätsommer soll dann auch eine Switch-Version mit entsprechendem amiibo folgen.

