Dark Souls – Treue-Rabatt für Besitzer der Besitzer der Prepare to Die Edition

Bandai Namco Entertainment hat ein besonderes Schmankerl für alle Dark-Souls-Fans im Gepäck: Besitzer der Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition für den PC erhalten einen Treue-Rabatt von satten 50 Prozent auf den Kauf von Dark Souls: Remastered. Damit schlägt die Neuauflage des Action-Rollenspiels mit nur noch 20 Euro zu Buche.

Die Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition ist allerdings nur noch bis zum 9. Mai auf dem PC erhältlich und soll anschkeidne durch das offizielle Remaster vollständig ersetzt werden.

Owners of the PC version of "Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition" will be able to upgrade to "DARK SOULS REMASTERED" at a discounted price. Please feel free to take advantage of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/A3mEXG2tmi

— FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) April 24, 2018