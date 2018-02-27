Call of Duty: WWII – Balancing der Waffen wird geändert

Entwickler Sledgehammer Games ließ unlängst verlauten, dass man im Shooter Call of Duty: WWII einige Änderungen an den bestehenden Waffen und ihrem Balancing vornehmen werden. So gab man via reddit zu verstehen, dass man vor allem Scharfschützengewehre nerfen wird. Diese sollen zum Anvisieren nun etwas länger brauchen als noch zu Beginn. Weiterhin sollen Maschinenpistolen etwas schneller schießen als es die Gewehre tun. Diese werden ebenfalls schneller sein als die leichten Maschengewehre. Mit den Anpassungen stützt Sledgehammer Games auf die Kritik und die Anregungen der Community an Call of Duty: WWII.

Die gesamten Patchnotes findet ihr im Folgenden aufgeführt:

ADS TRANSITION TIMES/ADS FROM SPRINT TIMES/ADS SPRINT OUT TIMES:

SMGs

Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times)

Rifles

Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles

Snipers: Kar98k and M1903

Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf)

LMGs

Buffed base ADS times

WEAPONS:

MP-40

Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41

FG 42

Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class

SVT-40

Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand

Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand’s in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges

M1A1

Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43)

Gewehr 43

Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)

Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)

Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill

Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it’s now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn’t die from a rifle bullet

Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS)

Toggle Action