Beholder – Neues Gameplay-Video veröffentlicht
Beholder erscheint bereits am 09. November via Steam für den PC, MAC sowie Linux. Damit ihr euch selbst ein Bild von dem Spiel machen könnt wurde ein frisches Gameplay-Video veröffentlicht.
Gameplay-Video:
Das sagt der Entwickler:
“Every choice in Beholder has a direct consequence, as you live in a dystopian future where a totalitarian State owns your life, laws are oppressive, surveillance is total and privacy is dead”, said Evgeny Sister, Producer at Alawar. “Actions during Beholder require a moral decision – as a family man, do you report on a doctor, who may be an underground revolutionary? But what if he is the only one able to heal your child?”
