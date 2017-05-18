Beholder – DLC „Blissfull Sleep“ startet heute auf Steam

Heute startet das DLC „Blissfull Sleep“ zum ungewöhnlichen Strategiespiel Beholder. Finden könnt ihr die Erweiterung auf Steam zu einem Preis von 3,99€. In „Blissfull Sleep“ erlebt ihr die Vorgeschichte des Hauptspieles.

“We are delighted to present the new, expanded Beholder narrative to all players touched by the original story”, said Evgeny Sister, Producer at Alawar. “The Blissful Sleep DLC challenges players’ moral compass digging deep inside their inner values, when making decisions, which impact the branching storyline. This backstory is tapping into the very sensitive area of morality where the lines are blurred between the good and the bad, hopefully helping people relate to it in the real life.”