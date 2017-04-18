Beholder – DLC „Blissful Sleep“ angekündigt

Alawar und Warm Lamp Games haben für Beholder ein DLC namens „Blissful Sleep“ für das Frühjahr 2017 angekündigt. Wie bereits das Hauptspiel wird das DLC via Steam für den PC, MAC und Linux verfügbar sein.

Blissful Sleep wird die Vorgeschichte von Beholder erzählen. Wir werden also erfahren wie wir (Carl) zu dem Job gekommen ist und warum unser Vorgänger entsorgt wurde.

“After the successful launch of Beholder last year, we saw how involved people got into the narrative so we decided to start working on a DLC pack introducing the backstory of the original game”, said Evgeny Sister, Producer at Alawar. “As a cog in a totalitarian machine players face an unrelenting dystopian reality: the laws are oppressive, people are under complete surveillance and privacy is non-existent. They must decide whether to keep ‘the machine’ running smoothly or to follow their gut and choose a more ethical course of action.”