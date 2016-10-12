Battlefield 1: Achievements geleaked

Heute wurden die offiziellen Achievements für den kommenden DICE-Shooter Battlefield 1 geleaked. Jetzt können die Achievement-Hunter unter Euch schonmal auf die kommende Aufgabe vorbereiten.

Hier ist eine Liste mit allen 31 Achievements:

• Support Enlistment – Reach Support Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)

• Scout Enlistment – Reach Scout Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)

• Up close and personal – Perform a melee kill on 10 enemies anywhere in the campaign (10 GS)

• The hills of Gallipoli – Unlock all Codex Entries in The Runner (40 GS)

• Catching up on some reading – Collect one Field Manual in the campaign (10 GS)

• The War to End All Wars – Complete the campaign on Hard difficulty (40 GS)

• The Great War – Complete the campaign on Normal difficulty (10 GS)

• Mightier than the shovel – Find the hidden Cavalry Sword and take down an enemy on the French countryside in the campaign (10 GS)

• Operations – Win 1 Operation in multiplayer (10 GS)

• Play the Objective – Complete 25 Squad Orders in multiplayer (10 GS)

• Counter-sniper – Using a bolt action rifle, kill an enemy Scout in multiplayer (10 GS)

• Corporal – Reach Rank 10 in multiplayer (10 GS)

• Warbonds – Earn 450 Warbonds in multiplayer (10 GS)

• Medic Enlistment – Reach Medic Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)

• Assault Enlistment – Reach Assault Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)

• Enough for a library – Collect all Field Manuals in the campaign (80 GS)

• Triple Boluk-Bashi – Kill all 3 Ottoman officers in Young Men’s Work with melee kills in the campaign (40 GS)

• Up to the challenge – Complete one challenge in the campaign (10 GS)

• Sound of thunder – Unlock all Codex Entries in Through Mud and Blood (40 GS)

• Conquering the mountains – Unlock all Codex Entries in Avanti Savoia! (40 GS)

• Putting in the effort – Complete 10 challenges in the campaign (40 GS)

• Master of adaptation – Complete all challenges in the campaign (80 GS)

• Nothing is Written – Complete Nothing is Written (10 GS)

• Through Mud and Blood – Complete Through Mud and Blood (10 GS)

• Decorated – Reach Rank 1 with all 4 Infantry classes in multiplayer (40 GS)

• Friends in High Places – Complete Friends in High Places (10 GS)

• Taking down giants – Unlock all Codex Entries in Friends in High Places (40 GS)

• All men dream – Unlock all Codex Entries in Nothing is Written (40 GS)

• Avanti Savoia! – Complete Avanti Savoia! (10 GS)

• The Runner – Complete The Runner (10 GS)

• Shock Wave – Kill 5 enemies by using dynamite in the campaign (10 GS)