Battlefield 1 – Ab sofort in der GameStop 9,99er Aktion

Epische Schlachten warten! Das neue Blockbuster- Game Battlefield 1 nimmt Fans mit auf eine Reise um die Welt und an die legendärsten Schauplätze des ersten Weltkrieges. Bei GameStop gibt es das Shooter-Highlight (Verkaufsstart: 21. Oktober 2016) auch als Teil der „9.99er“-Aktion. Im Tausch gegen zwei gebrauchte Spiele zahlen Kunden für Battlefield 1 (PS4, Xbox One) bis zum 30. Oktober 2016 bei GameStop nur noch 9,99 EUR (CHF 9.90).

Und so funktioniert die „9.99er“-Aktion bei GameStop

Kunden, die zwei Spiele der aktuellen „9.99er“-Eintauschliste in einem der über 250 GameStop-Stores in Deutschland, Österreich oder der Schweiz abgeben, erhalten im Gegenzug Battlefield 1 (PS4, Xbox One) für nur 9,99 EUR (CHF 9.90).

Zum Spiel Battlefield 1 

Der erste Weltkrieg hat begonnen! Der Spieler kämpft sich durch zerstörerische Situationen und muss sich in epischen Abenteuern an Land, zu Wasser und in der Luft beweisen. Von Panzern über Kriegsflugzeuge bis hin zu Behemoths ist alles dabei, um sich in tobenden Schlachten mit tödlichen Feinden zu messen. Battlefield 1 bietet Fans außerdem die Chance, mit bis zu 64 Spielern gemeinsam vielschichtige Konflikte zu lösen und die Geburtsstunde der modernen Kriegsführung in ganzem Ausmaß mit zu erleben.

Premium Pass
Für alle, denen das noch nicht genug ist, gibt es bei GameStop außerdem den Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass (PS4, Xbox One, PC). Dieser beinhaltet in insgesamt vier thematischen, digitalen Erweiterungspacks folgende Zusätze:
• Zwei Wochen Vorabzugang zu allen Erweiterungen
• Neue Armeen wie z. B. Frankreich und das Russische Reich
• 16 neue Multiplayer-Karten
• Neue Operationen und Spielmodi für größere Vielfalt
• Neue Eliteklassen
• 20 neue Waffen
• Neue Fahrzeuge

Diese Spiele sind in der Eintauschliste:

PS3 – Assassins Creed Geburt einer neuen Welt
PS3 – Bleach Soul Resurreccion
PS3 – Cabelas Survival Shadows of Katmai
PS3 – Deadpool
PS3 – Der Pate Dons Edition
PS3 – Die Simpsons Das Spiel
PS3 – FIFA 17
PS3 – God of War Master Collection
PS3 – God of War Trilogie
PS3 – Hatsune Miku Project Diva F 2nd
PS3 – Ico & Shadow of the Colossus HD
PS3 – J Stars Victory Versus +
PS3 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2015
PS3 – LEGO Marvel Avengers
PS3 – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
PS3 – Madden NFL 17
PS3 – Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2
PS3 – Mass Effect Trilogy
PS3 – Metal Gear Solid Legacy Collection
PS3 – Minecraft
PS3 – Minecraft Story Mode
PS3 – Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution
PS3 – NBA 2K17
PS3 – Odin Sphere
PS3 – One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
PS3 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
PS3 – Ratchet & Clank Nexus
PS3 – Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
PS3 – Spiderman Dimensions
PS3 – Spyro Dawn of the Dragon
PS3 – The Jak & Daxter Trilogy
PS3 – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
PS3 – The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy
PS3 – WRC 5
PS3 – WWE 2K17
Xbox 360 Spiele

Xbox 360 – Call of Durty Black Ops 3
Xbox 360 – Crash Herrscher der Mutanten
Xbox 360 – Dragonball Xenoverse
Xbox 360 – FIFA 17
Xbox 360 – Forza Horizon 2
Xbox 360 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2015
Xbox 360 – LEGO Marvel Avengers
Xbox 360 – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
Xbox 360 – Madden NFL 17
Xbox 360 – Minecraft Story Mode
Xbox 360 – Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution
Xbox 360 – NBA 2K17
Xbox 360 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
Xbox 360 – Ride
Xbox 360 – Rise of the Tomb Raider
Xbox 360 – The LEGO Movie Videogame
Xbox 360 – WRC 5
Xbox 360 – WWE 2K17
Xbox 360 – Zoo Tycoon
PS4 Spiele

PS4 – 7 Days to Die
PS4 – Assetto Corsa
PS4 – Attack on Titan
PS4 – Batman Return to Arkham
PS4 – Batman The Telltale Series
PS4 – Battlefield 1
PS4 – Bioshock The Collection
PS4 – Bloodborne
PS4 – Bloodborne GOTY Edition
PS4 – Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
PS4 – Dark Souls 3
PS4 – Deadpool
PS4 – Deus Ex Mankind Divided
PS4 – Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
PS4 – Dirt Rally
PS4 – Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
PS4 – Doom
PS4 – Dynasty Warriors 8 Complete Edition
PS4 – EA Sports UFC 2
PS4 – F1 2015
PS4 – F1 2016
PS4 – Far Cry Primal
PS4 – FIFA 17
PS4 – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
PS4 – GalGun
PS4 – Game of Thrones
PS4 – Ghostbusters
PS4 – God Eater 2
PS4 – God of War 3 Remastered
PS4 – Grand Kingdom
PS4 – GTA 5
PS4 – Guilty Gear XRD Revelator
PS4 – Heavy Rain & Beyond Two Souls Collection
PS4 – Hyperdimension Neptunia 7
PS4 – J-Stars Victory Versus +
PS4 – Just Cause 3
PS4 – King of Fighters 14
PS4 – LEGO Marvel Avengers
PS4 – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
PS4 – Madden NFL 17
PS4 – Mafia 3
PS4 – Minecraft
PS4 – Minecraft Story Mode
PS4 – Mirrors Edge Catalyst
PS4 – Mittelerde Mordors Schatten GOTY Edition
PS4 – Mortal Kombat X
PS4 – NBA 2K17
PS4 – NFS 2015
PS4 – NHL 17
PS4 – Nights of Azure
PS4 – Nitroplus Blasterz Hero
PS4 – Odin Sphere
PS4 – One Piece Burning Blood
PS4 – Overwatch
PS4 – Payday 2 Crimewave
PS4 – Pflanzen vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
PS4 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
PS4 – Project Cars GOTY Edition
PS4 – Psycho Pass Mandatory Happiness
PS4 – Rainbow Six Siege
PS4 – Ratchet & Clank
PS4 – Resident Evil Origins Collection
PS4 – Ride 2
PS4 – Rise of the Tomb Raider
PS4 – Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour
PS4 – Senran Kagura Estival Versus
PS4 – Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments
PS4 – Sherlock Holmes The Devils Daughter
PS4 – Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
PS4 – Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness
PS4 – Street Fighter 5
PS4 – Sword Art Online Lost Song
PS4 – Tales of Zestiria
PS4 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutanten in Manhatten
PS4 – The Last of Us Remastered
PS4 – The Walking Dead GOTY Edition
PS4 – The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition
PS4 – Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
PS4 – Trackmania Turbo
PS4 – Transformers The Dark Spark
PS4 – Until Dawn
PS4 – Valentino Rossi The Game
PS4 – VR EVE Valkyrie
PS4 – VR RIGS Mechanized Combat League
PS4 – Worms W.M.D.
PS4 – WRC 5
PS4 – WRC 6
PS4 – WWE 2K17
PS4 – XCOM 2
PS4 – Zombie Army Trilogy
Xbox One Spiele

Xbox One – 7 Days to Die
Xbox One – Assassins Creed Syndicate
Xbox One – Assetto Corsa
Xbox One – Attack on Titan
Xbox One – Batman Return to Arkham
Xbox One – Batman The Telltale Series
Xbox One – Battlefield 1
Xbox One – Bioshock The Collection
Xbox One – Dark Souls 3
Xbox One – Deus Ex Mankind Divided
Xbox One – Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
Xbox One – Doom
Xbox One – EA Sports UFC 2
Xbox One – F1 2016
Xbox One – Far Cry Primal
Xbox One – FIFA 17
Xbox One – Forza 6
Xbox One – Forza Horizon 3
Xbox One – Gears of War 4
Xbox One – Gears of War Ultimate Edition
Xbox One – GTA 5
Xbox One – Halo Master Chief Collection
Xbox One – Just Cause 3
Xbox One – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
Xbox One – Madden NFL 17
Xbox One – Mafia 3
Xbox One – Minecraft Story Mode
Xbox One – Mirrors Edge Catalyst
Xbox One – Mortal Kombat X
Xbox One – Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
Xbox One – NBA 2K17
Xbox One – NFS 2015
Xbox One – NHL 17
Xbox One – One Piece Burning Blood
Xbox One – Overwatch
Xbox One – Pflanzen vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Xbox One – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
Xbox One – Rainbow Six Siege
Xbox One – Recore
Xbox One – Resident Evil Origins Collection
Xbox One – Ride 2
Xbox One – Rise of the Tomb Raider
Xbox One – Sherlock Holmes The Devils Daugter
Xbox One – The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition
Xbox One – Trackmania Turbo
Xbox One – WRC 6
Xbox One – WWE 2K17
Xbox One – XCOM 2
Wii U Spiele

Wii U – Kirby und der Regenbogen-Pinsel
Wii U – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
Wii U – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: Rio 2016
Wii U – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: Sotschi 2014
Wii U – Mario Kart 8
Wii U – Minecraft
Wii U – New Super Luigi U
Wii U – One Piece Unlimited World Red
Wii U – Paper Mario Color Splash
Wii U – Pokemon Tekken
Wii U – Project Zero Maiden of Black Water
Wii U – Sonic Boom
Wii U – Splatoon
Wii U – Sports Club
Wii U – Super Mario Maker
Wii U – Super Smash Bros. U
Wii U – Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
Wii U – Yoshi Woolly World
Wii U – Zelda Twilight Princess HD
3DS Spiele

3DS – Animal Crossing New Leaf
3DS – Bravely Default
3DS – Bravely Second
3DS – Cooking Mama 4
3DS – Cubic Ninja
3DS – Disney Art Academy
3DS – Disney Magical World
3DS – Disney Magical World 2
3DS – Donkey Kong Country Returns
3DS – Dragon Quest 7
3DS – Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight
3DS – Etrian Odyssey IV Legends of the Titan
3DS – Etrian Odyssey Untold The Millenium Girl
3DS – Fantasy Life
3DS – Final Fantasy Explorers
3DS – Fire Emblem Awakening
3DS – Fire Emblem Fates Herrschafft
3DS – Fire Emblem Fates Herrschafft & Vermächtnis
3DS – Fire Emblem Fates Vermächtnis
3DS – Harvest Moon 3D: A New Beginning
3DS – Harvest Moon 3D: Geschichten zweier Städte
3DS – Harvest Moon: Das verlorene Tal
3DS – Hatsune Miku Project Mirai DX
3DS – Horse Life 4
3DS – Hyrule Warriors Legends
3DS – Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
3DS – Kirby Planet Robobot
3DS – Kirby Triple Deluxe
3DS – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2014
3DS – Legend of Legacy
3DS – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
3DS – Luigis Mansion 2
3DS – Mario & Luigi Paper Jam Bros.
3DS – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: London 2012
3DS – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: Rio 2016
3DS – Mario Kart 7
3DS – Mario Party Star Rush
3DS – Mein Tedddy & Ich
3DS – Metroid Prime Federation
3DS – Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
3DS – Monster Hunter Generations
3DS – Naruto Shippuden 3D The New Era
3DS – New Style Boutique 2 Fashion Forward
3DS – New Super Mario Bros. 2
3DS – Persona Q
3DS – Petz Tierisches Strandleben
3DS – Pokemon Alpha Saphir
3DS – Pokemon Art Academy
3DS – Pokemon Mystery Dungeon
3DS – Pokemon Omega Rubin
3DS – Pokemon Rumble
3DS – Pokemon Rumble World
3DS – Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon
3DS – Pokemon X
3DS – Pokemon Y
3DS – Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
3DS – Project X Zone 2
3DS – Senran Kagura 2
3DS – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
3DS – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2: Record Breaker
3DS – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor: Overclocked
3DS – Sonic Boom
3DS – Sonic Boom Feuer & Eis
3DS – Stella Glow
3DS – Story of Seasons
3DS – Super Mario Land 3D
3DS – Super Smash Bros.
3DS – Tales of the Abyss
3DS – Tomodachi Life
3DS – Ultimate NES Remix
3DS – Xenoblade Chronicles 3D
3DS – Yo-Kai Watch
3DS – Zelda Majoras Mask

DS Spiele

DS – Chrono Trigger
DS – Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon
DS – Mario 64
DS – Megaman Zero Collection
DS – New Super Mario Bros
DS – Okamiden
DS – Pokemon Diamant Edition
DS – Pokemon Goldene Edition
DS – Pokemon Perl Edition
DS – Pokemon Platin Edition
DS – Pokemon Schwarze Edition
DS – Pokemon Schwarze Edition 2
DS – Pokemon Silberne Edition
DS – Pokemon Weisse Edition
DS – Pokemon Weisse Edition 2
DS – Suikoden Tierkreis
Markus

Chefredakteur bei Markus Biering Verlag
Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag
Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag