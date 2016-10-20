Battlefield 1 – Ab sofort in der GameStop 9,99er Aktion
Epische Schlachten warten! Das neue Blockbuster- Game Battlefield 1 nimmt Fans mit auf eine Reise um die Welt und an die legendärsten Schauplätze des ersten Weltkrieges. Bei GameStop gibt es das Shooter-Highlight (Verkaufsstart: 21. Oktober 2016) auch als Teil der „9.99er“-Aktion. Im Tausch gegen zwei gebrauchte Spiele zahlen Kunden für Battlefield 1 (PS4, Xbox One) bis zum 30. Oktober 2016 bei GameStop nur noch 9,99 EUR (CHF 9.90).
Und so funktioniert die „9.99er“-Aktion bei GameStop
Kunden, die zwei Spiele der aktuellen „9.99er“-Eintauschliste in einem der über 250 GameStop-Stores in Deutschland, Österreich oder der Schweiz abgeben, erhalten im Gegenzug Battlefield 1 (PS4, Xbox One) für nur 9,99 EUR (CHF 9.90).
Zum Spiel Battlefield 1
Der erste Weltkrieg hat begonnen! Der Spieler kämpft sich durch zerstörerische Situationen und muss sich in epischen Abenteuern an Land, zu Wasser und in der Luft beweisen. Von Panzern über Kriegsflugzeuge bis hin zu Behemoths ist alles dabei, um sich in tobenden Schlachten mit tödlichen Feinden zu messen. Battlefield 1 bietet Fans außerdem die Chance, mit bis zu 64 Spielern gemeinsam vielschichtige Konflikte zu lösen und die Geburtsstunde der modernen Kriegsführung in ganzem Ausmaß mit zu erleben.
Premium Pass
Für alle, denen das noch nicht genug ist, gibt es bei GameStop außerdem den Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass (PS4, Xbox One, PC). Dieser beinhaltet in insgesamt vier thematischen, digitalen Erweiterungspacks folgende Zusätze:
• Zwei Wochen Vorabzugang zu allen Erweiterungen
• Neue Armeen wie z. B. Frankreich und das Russische Reich
• 16 neue Multiplayer-Karten
• Neue Operationen und Spielmodi für größere Vielfalt
• Neue Eliteklassen
• 20 neue Waffen
• Neue Fahrzeuge
Diese Spiele sind in der Eintauschliste:
|PS3 – Assassins Creed Geburt einer neuen Welt
|PS3 – Bleach Soul Resurreccion
|PS3 – Cabelas Survival Shadows of Katmai
|PS3 – Deadpool
|PS3 – Der Pate Dons Edition
|PS3 – Die Simpsons Das Spiel
|PS3 – FIFA 17
|PS3 – God of War Master Collection
|PS3 – God of War Trilogie
|PS3 – Hatsune Miku Project Diva F 2nd
|PS3 – Ico & Shadow of the Colossus HD
|PS3 – J Stars Victory Versus +
|PS3 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2015
|PS3 – LEGO Marvel Avengers
|PS3 – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
|PS3 – Madden NFL 17
|PS3 – Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2
|PS3 – Mass Effect Trilogy
|PS3 – Metal Gear Solid Legacy Collection
|PS3 – Minecraft
|PS3 – Minecraft Story Mode
|PS3 – Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution
|PS3 – NBA 2K17
|PS3 – Odin Sphere
|PS3 – One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
|PS3 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|PS3 – Ratchet & Clank Nexus
|PS3 – Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|PS3 – Spiderman Dimensions
|PS3 – Spyro Dawn of the Dragon
|PS3 – The Jak & Daxter Trilogy
|PS3 – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|PS3 – The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy
|PS3 – WRC 5
|PS3 – WWE 2K17
Xbox 360 Spiele
|Xbox 360 – Call of Durty Black Ops 3
|Xbox 360 – Crash Herrscher der Mutanten
|Xbox 360 – Dragonball Xenoverse
|Xbox 360 – FIFA 17
|Xbox 360 – Forza Horizon 2
|Xbox 360 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2015
|Xbox 360 – LEGO Marvel Avengers
|Xbox 360 – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
|Xbox 360 – Madden NFL 17
|Xbox 360 – Minecraft Story Mode
|Xbox 360 – Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution
|Xbox 360 – NBA 2K17
|Xbox 360 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|Xbox 360 – Ride
|Xbox 360 – Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Xbox 360 – The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox 360 – WRC 5
|Xbox 360 – WWE 2K17
|Xbox 360 – Zoo Tycoon
PS4 Spiele
|PS4 – 7 Days to Die
|PS4 – Assetto Corsa
|PS4 – Attack on Titan
|PS4 – Batman Return to Arkham
|PS4 – Batman The Telltale Series
|PS4 – Battlefield 1
|PS4 – Bioshock The Collection
|PS4 – Bloodborne
|PS4 – Bloodborne GOTY Edition
|PS4 – Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|PS4 – Dark Souls 3
|PS4 – Deadpool
|PS4 – Deus Ex Mankind Divided
|PS4 – Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
|PS4 – Dirt Rally
|PS4 – Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
|PS4 – Doom
|PS4 – Dynasty Warriors 8 Complete Edition
|PS4 – EA Sports UFC 2
|PS4 – F1 2015
|PS4 – F1 2016
|PS4 – Far Cry Primal
|PS4 – FIFA 17
|PS4 – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
|PS4 – GalGun
|PS4 – Game of Thrones
|PS4 – Ghostbusters
|PS4 – God Eater 2
|PS4 – God of War 3 Remastered
|PS4 – Grand Kingdom
|PS4 – GTA 5
|PS4 – Guilty Gear XRD Revelator
|PS4 – Heavy Rain & Beyond Two Souls Collection
|PS4 – Hyperdimension Neptunia 7
|PS4 – J-Stars Victory Versus +
|PS4 – Just Cause 3
|PS4 – King of Fighters 14
|PS4 – LEGO Marvel Avengers
|PS4 – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
|PS4 – Madden NFL 17
|PS4 – Mafia 3
|PS4 – Minecraft
|PS4 – Minecraft Story Mode
|PS4 – Mirrors Edge Catalyst
|PS4 – Mittelerde Mordors Schatten GOTY Edition
|PS4 – Mortal Kombat X
|PS4 – NBA 2K17
|PS4 – NFS 2015
|PS4 – NHL 17
|PS4 – Nights of Azure
|PS4 – Nitroplus Blasterz Hero
|PS4 – Odin Sphere
|PS4 – One Piece Burning Blood
|PS4 – Overwatch
|PS4 – Payday 2 Crimewave
|PS4 – Pflanzen vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|PS4 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|PS4 – Project Cars GOTY Edition
|PS4 – Psycho Pass Mandatory Happiness
|PS4 – Rainbow Six Siege
|PS4 – Ratchet & Clank
|PS4 – Resident Evil Origins Collection
|PS4 – Ride 2
|PS4 – Rise of the Tomb Raider
|PS4 – Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour
|PS4 – Senran Kagura Estival Versus
|PS4 – Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments
|PS4 – Sherlock Holmes The Devils Daughter
|PS4 – Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|PS4 – Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness
|PS4 – Street Fighter 5
|PS4 – Sword Art Online Lost Song
|PS4 – Tales of Zestiria
|PS4 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutanten in Manhatten
|PS4 – The Last of Us Remastered
|PS4 – The Walking Dead GOTY Edition
|PS4 – The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition
|PS4 – Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|PS4 – Trackmania Turbo
|PS4 – Transformers The Dark Spark
|PS4 – Until Dawn
|PS4 – Valentino Rossi The Game
|PS4 – VR EVE Valkyrie
|PS4 – VR RIGS Mechanized Combat League
|PS4 – Worms W.M.D.
|PS4 – WRC 5
|PS4 – WRC 6
|PS4 – WWE 2K17
|PS4 – XCOM 2
|PS4 – Zombie Army Trilogy
Xbox One Spiele
|Xbox One – 7 Days to Die
|Xbox One – Assassins Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One – Assetto Corsa
|Xbox One – Attack on Titan
|Xbox One – Batman Return to Arkham
|Xbox One – Batman The Telltale Series
|Xbox One – Battlefield 1
|Xbox One – Bioshock The Collection
|Xbox One – Dark Souls 3
|Xbox One – Deus Ex Mankind Divided
|Xbox One – Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One – Doom
|Xbox One – EA Sports UFC 2
|Xbox One – F1 2016
|Xbox One – Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One – FIFA 17
|Xbox One – Forza 6
|Xbox One – Forza Horizon 3
|Xbox One – Gears of War 4
|Xbox One – Gears of War Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One – GTA 5
|Xbox One – Halo Master Chief Collection
|Xbox One – Just Cause 3
|Xbox One – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
|Xbox One – Madden NFL 17
|Xbox One – Mafia 3
|Xbox One – Minecraft Story Mode
|Xbox One – Mirrors Edge Catalyst
|Xbox One – Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One – Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Xbox One – NBA 2K17
|Xbox One – NFS 2015
|Xbox One – NHL 17
|Xbox One – One Piece Burning Blood
|Xbox One – Overwatch
|Xbox One – Pflanzen vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Xbox One – Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|Xbox One – Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One – Recore
|Xbox One – Resident Evil Origins Collection
|Xbox One – Ride 2
|Xbox One – Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Xbox One – Sherlock Holmes The Devils Daugter
|Xbox One – The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition
|Xbox One – Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One – WRC 6
|Xbox One – WWE 2K17
|Xbox One – XCOM 2
Wii U Spiele
|Wii U – Kirby und der Regenbogen-Pinsel
|Wii U – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
|Wii U – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: Rio 2016
|Wii U – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: Sotschi 2014
|Wii U – Mario Kart 8
|Wii U – Minecraft
|Wii U – New Super Luigi U
|Wii U – One Piece Unlimited World Red
|Wii U – Paper Mario Color Splash
|Wii U – Pokemon Tekken
|Wii U – Project Zero Maiden of Black Water
|Wii U – Sonic Boom
|Wii U – Splatoon
|Wii U – Sports Club
|Wii U – Super Mario Maker
|Wii U – Super Smash Bros. U
|Wii U – Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
|Wii U – Yoshi Woolly World
|Wii U – Zelda Twilight Princess HD
3DS Spiele
|3DS – Animal Crossing New Leaf
|3DS – Bravely Default
|3DS – Bravely Second
|3DS – Cooking Mama 4
|3DS – Cubic Ninja
|3DS – Disney Art Academy
|3DS – Disney Magical World
|3DS – Disney Magical World 2
|3DS – Donkey Kong Country Returns
|3DS – Dragon Quest 7
|3DS – Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight
|3DS – Etrian Odyssey IV Legends of the Titan
|3DS – Etrian Odyssey Untold The Millenium Girl
|3DS – Fantasy Life
|3DS – Final Fantasy Explorers
|3DS – Fire Emblem Awakening
|3DS – Fire Emblem Fates Herrschafft
|3DS – Fire Emblem Fates Herrschafft & Vermächtnis
|3DS – Fire Emblem Fates Vermächtnis
|3DS – Harvest Moon 3D: A New Beginning
|3DS – Harvest Moon 3D: Geschichten zweier Städte
|3DS – Harvest Moon: Das verlorene Tal
|3DS – Hatsune Miku Project Mirai DX
|3DS – Horse Life 4
|3DS – Hyrule Warriors Legends
|3DS – Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|3DS – Kirby Planet Robobot
|3DS – Kirby Triple Deluxe
|3DS – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2014
|3DS – Legend of Legacy
|3DS – LEGO Star Wars Das Erwachen der Macht
|3DS – Luigis Mansion 2
|3DS – Mario & Luigi Paper Jam Bros.
|3DS – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: London 2012
|3DS – Mario & Sonic bei den olympischen Spielen: Rio 2016
|3DS – Mario Kart 7
|3DS – Mario Party Star Rush
|3DS – Mein Tedddy & Ich
|3DS – Metroid Prime Federation
|3DS – Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS – Monster Hunter Generations
|3DS – Naruto Shippuden 3D The New Era
|3DS – New Style Boutique 2 Fashion Forward
|3DS – New Super Mario Bros. 2
|3DS – Persona Q
|3DS – Petz Tierisches Strandleben
|3DS – Pokemon Alpha Saphir
|3DS – Pokemon Art Academy
|3DS – Pokemon Mystery Dungeon
|3DS – Pokemon Omega Rubin
|3DS – Pokemon Rumble
|3DS – Pokemon Rumble World
|3DS – Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon
|3DS – Pokemon X
|3DS – Pokemon Y
|3DS – Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|3DS – Project X Zone 2
|3DS – Senran Kagura 2
|3DS – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|3DS – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2: Record Breaker
|3DS – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor: Overclocked
|3DS – Sonic Boom
|3DS – Sonic Boom Feuer & Eis
|3DS – Stella Glow
|3DS – Story of Seasons
|3DS – Super Mario Land 3D
|3DS – Super Smash Bros.
|3DS – Tales of the Abyss
|3DS – Tomodachi Life
|3DS – Ultimate NES Remix
|3DS – Xenoblade Chronicles 3D
|3DS – Yo-Kai Watch
|3DS – Zelda Majoras Mask
DS Spiele
|DS – Chrono Trigger
|DS – Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon
|DS – Mario 64
|DS – Megaman Zero Collection
|DS – New Super Mario Bros
|DS – Okamiden
|DS – Pokemon Diamant Edition
|DS – Pokemon Goldene Edition
|DS – Pokemon Perl Edition
|DS – Pokemon Platin Edition
|DS – Pokemon Schwarze Edition
|DS – Pokemon Schwarze Edition 2
|DS – Pokemon Silberne Edition
|DS – Pokemon Weisse Edition
|DS – Pokemon Weisse Edition 2
|DS – Suikoden Tierkreis
Markus
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- ESL treibt das kompetitive Gaming auf der PlayStation 4 an – 20. Oktober 2016
- Battlefield 1 – Ab sofort in der GameStop 9,99er Aktion – 20. Oktober 2016
- Das WM-Finale in „League of Legends“ live im deutschen Free-TV – 20. Oktober 2016