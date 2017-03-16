Battle Princess Madelyn startet auf Kickstarter

Casual Bit Games hat für ihren Retro-Platformer Battle Princess Madelyn eine Kickstarter-Kampagne gestartet. Die Zielsumme der Kampagne liegt bei 60.000 CAD und sie läuft sehr gut an, das sollte kein Problem darstellen.

Das Spiel wird auf dem PC, XBox One, PS4, WiiU und der Nintendo Switch erscheinen.

„After what seems like an eternity, we’re finally ready to show the world Battle Princess Madelyn! We’ve been hard at work over the last few months refining our Pre-Alpha build in order to let our fans sample our game before they pledge on our Kickstarter.“ said Creative Director at Causal Bit Games, Christopher Obritsch. „We are also pleased to reveal that we have teamed up with Limited Run Games to offer some incredible physical rewards for supporting us on our crowdfunding journey and beyond. Play our Pre-Alpha and if you like it, please support our campaign!“