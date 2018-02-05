ARK: Survival Evolved – Patch optimiert Dinosaurier

ARK: Survival Evolved soll bereits in der kommenden Woche ein Update erhalten, welche sich gänzlich einigen Kreaturen im Spiel widmet. So kündigte Entwickler Studio Wildcard unlängst an, dass Patch „TLC Phase 1/v277“ in den Startlöchern steht.

Das Update ist vorerst lediglich für den PC eingeplant und soll als erstes die Dinos Direbear, Procoptodon, Gigantopithecus , Dire Wolf und Tyrannosaurus Rex überarbeiten. Dabei sollen neben der grafischen Darstellung auch das Verhalten innerhalb des Spiels optimiert werden. Es ist bereits eine zweite Phase geplant, in der dann die beiden Monster Argentavis und Spinosaurus folgen sollen.

Im Folgenden findet ihr alle Patchnotes im Überblick:

Dino TLC – The Procoptodon!



Receives a model update, animation update, sound pass, and some new abilities:

Will take reduced fall damage

Carry weight will be noticeably increased

Can carry small creatures and baby dinos in its pouch

A knockback kick which can affect significantly larger dinos

Added an aimed jump which can be used by holding down the Jump key

Carried characters in a pouch have reduced food consumption rate when carried by

Mate-Boosted Female Procoptodons.

Babies imprinted while in a carried Procoptodon pouch receive more affinity





Dino TLC – The Gigantopithecus A.K.A Bigfoot!



Receives a model update, animation update, new fur, sound pass and some new abilities:

The Bigfoot will receive an armour-degrading attack; this means when it fights, it’ll do more damage to your armour’s durability. It is important to note that the armour-degrading attack will not affect the Yeti creatures found in the game.

Added the capability to climb ziplines (but not jump between them)

Added a jump

It can now carry and throw small creatures

Throwing has been made more accurate, similarly to crabs with targetting cursor





Dino TLC – The Direbear!



Receives a model update, animation update, new fur and some new abilities:

When riding a Direbear, players will be immune to bees. They won’t be able to knock you off your bear, and they will target focus the bear instead of the player.

The Direbear will also be able to harvest honey from wild beehives without attracting bees or hurting the hive. Plus the amount of honey it receives will be 2x the standard amount.





Dino TLC – The Direwolf!



Receives a model update, animation update, new fur and some new abilities:

Howl now activates a pack buff for 5 minutes (with a minute cooldown). When the Alpha howls, the pack also howls. The pack buff strengthens the Alpha, as well as its pack (reduced amount vs Alpha)

Hunter’s Instinct passive buff which will allow it to sniff out people/creatures with less than 50% health

Sniff tertiary ability to indicate nearby explorer notes, or to detect buried/stealth creatures





Dino TLC – The Rex!

