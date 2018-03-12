Amazon – Playstation 4 Games reduziert

Amazon hat einige Playstation 4 und Playstation VR Titel im Preis reduziert. Keine riesige Auswahl, aber dennoch ein paar interessante Angebote.

Play Link Bundle (Wissen ist Macht, That´s You, Hidden Agenda) – 34,97 €

The Last of Us Remastered – 29,97 €

WipeOut Omega Collection – 19,99 €

GT Sport Steelbook Edition – 39,97 €

Driveclub VR – 19,91 €

Robinson: The Journey VR – 38,97 €

Everybodys Golf – 19,99 €

GT Sports Collectors Edition -79,99 €

Playstation VR Worlds – 17,99 €

Farpoint VR – 29,95 €

Battlezone VR – 36,97 €

Starblood Arena VR – 17,39 €

RIGS VR – 25,01 €

