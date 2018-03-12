Amazon – Playstation 4 Games reduziert

Amazon hat einige Playstation 4 und Playstation VR Titel im Preis reduziert. Keine riesige Auswahl, aber dennoch ein paar interessante Angebote.
Play Link Bundle (Wissen ist Macht, That´s You, Hidden Agenda) – 34,97 €
The Last of Us Remastered – 29,97 €
WipeOut Omega Collection – 19,99 €
GT Sport Steelbook Edition – 39,97 €
Driveclub VR – 19,91 €
Robinson: The Journey VR – 38,97 €
Everybodys Golf – 19,99 €
GT Sports Collectors Edition -79,99 €
Playstation VR Worlds – 17,99 €
Farpoint VR – 29,95 €
Battlezone VR – 36,97 €
Starblood Arena VR – 17,39 €
RIGS VR – 25,01 €
Hier geht es zur Amazon Playstation 4 Aktion*
*Partnerlink