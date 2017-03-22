All Walls Must Fall startet auf Kickstarter und braucht euch

inbetweengames hat eine Kickstarter-Kampagne für ihr „Tech-Noir“ Taktikspiel All Walls Must Fall gestartet. Als Vorbilder dienen legendäre Spiele wie X-Com und Syndicate. Erscheinen soll der Titel für PC, MAC und Linux.

Benötigt werden insgesamt 15.000$, das sollte doch machbar sein. Der Plan sieht vor eine Closed Alpha im Mai 2017 zu starten und im Anschluss daran den Early-Access-Weg via Steam zu gehen.

“We’re hugely excited to share our Kickstarter campaign with the public. While our time working on AAA titles at Yager was a wonderful experience in terms of lessons learnt and friends met, we decided it was time for us to do away with compromise and make the game we’ve always wanted to,” said Jan David Hassel, Designer of inbetweengames. “Drawing on our combined love of cyber-punk and film noir, as well as classic tactics and music games, All Walls Must Fall is a unique reinterpretation of those influences tied together by a healthy dose of style. We can’t wait to embark on this journey with backers to make All Walls Must Fall the best game it possibly can be.”