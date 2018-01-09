2017: Diese Spiele haben sich im PlayStation Store am meisten verkauft

Das Spielemagazin für PS4, XBoxOne, 3DS, WIIU und Brettspiele
By Robert 88 0
PlayStation Store

In dem offiziellen PlayStation Blog wurde vor kurzem Angekündigt, welche Spiele und DLCs sich am meisten für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR und PlayStation Vita im Jahre 2017 verkauft haben. In der Liste tauchen über­ra­schen­der­wei­se Spiele die sehr alt sind oder welche die für viel Kon­t­ro­ver­se gesorgt haben. Hier ist die Liste:

PlayStation 4:

  1. FIFA 2018
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. Rocket League
  4. GTA V
  5. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
  6. Horizon Zero Dawn
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved
  8. FIFA 2017
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Destiny 2
  12. Battlefield 1
  13. Minecraft
  14. Star Wars Battlefront
  15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  16. Ghost Recon Wildlands
  17. Grand Turismo Sport
  18. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  19. Battlefield 4
  20. Assasin’s Creed Origins

PlayStation VR:

  1. Batman Arkaham VR
  2. Superhot
  3. Job Simulator
  4. PlayStation VR Worlds
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Robinson: The Journey
  7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. Sports Bar
  10. Arizona Sunshine
  11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  12. Apollo 11 VR
  13. Cocos: Shark Island
  14. I Expect You To Die
  15. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  16. Statik
  17. Fruit Ninja VR
  18. Carnival Games
  19. Everest VR
  20. The Brookhaven Experiment

DLC:

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  6. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  7. Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
  8. Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
  9. Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  10. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

PlayStation Vita:

  1. Persona 4 Golden
  2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
  3. Minecraft
  4. God of War Collection
  5. Killzone Mercenary
  6. Tekken 6
  7. Gravity Rush
  8. Rayman Legends
  9. Street Fighter X Tekken
  10. FIFA 15

Robert

