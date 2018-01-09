2017: Diese Spiele haben sich im PlayStation Store am meisten verkauft

In dem offiziellen PlayStation Blog wurde vor kurzem Angekündigt, welche Spiele und DLCs sich am meisten für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR und PlayStation Vita im Jahre 2017 verkauft haben. In der Liste tauchen überraschenderweise Spiele die sehr alt sind oder welche die für viel Kontroverse gesorgt haben. Hier ist die Liste:
PlayStation 4:
- FIFA 2018
- Call of Duty WWII
- Rocket League
- GTA V
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- FIFA 2017
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Destiny 2
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
- Star Wars Battlefront
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Grand Turismo Sport
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Battlefield 4
- Assasin’s Creed Origins
PlayStation VR:
- Batman Arkaham VR
- Superhot
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Robinson: The Journey
- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
- Driveclub VR
- Sports Bar
- Arizona Sunshine
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Apollo 11 VR
- Cocos: Shark Island
- I Expect You To Die
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Statik
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Carnival Games
- Everest VR
- The Brookhaven Experiment
DLC:
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
- Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
PlayStation Vita:
- Persona 4 Golden
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
- Minecraft
- God of War Collection
- Killzone Mercenary
- Tekken 6
- Gravity Rush
- Rayman Legends
- Street Fighter X Tekken
- FIFA 15